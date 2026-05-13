Meet the Women Teaching STEM in the Backwaters

Through creativity and resourcefulness, she has converted her chemistry lab into training site for students to learn to prepare apple cider and vinegar, conducted workshops in responsible eating through literacy on packaged food labels, and made students participate in surveys on menstrual hygiene practices in a community where taboos are deep rooted, she says. Her strategy to compensate for the resource deprivation is high quality teaching. She hardly teaches from textbooks, emphasising on the practicality and simplicity of scientific concepts. ‘It is important to think and I provoke them a lot’, she says.

Many of these teachers are themselves first-generation learners, daughters of constrained households, survivors of systemic inequities, and often, the first women in their families to pursue higher education in science. Their journeys into STEM are rarely linear. They are marked by resilience rather than access and determination rather than privilege. Dr Ruchika Sharma, teaching Botany in Govt PG College, Rajouri is one such personality. Rajouri is located at a small beautiful plateau in village Kheora, three and half kilometers from Rajouri town in the backdrop of snow caped Pir-Panjal mountains in the North and Darhal Tawi flowing in the west. Ruchika always wanted to study science because the questions 'Why' and 'how' always intrigued her and science was surely the answer.

Challenges were also there as she came from a remote village, Bajabain, about 30 kilometres from LOC in Rajouri district of Jammu. Lack of facilities was a real issue, however, parents motivated her and supported to the best of their capacity to provide a good education to Ruchika. For her post-graduate and PhD research she joined HNB, Garhwal University in Uttarakhand, undertaking a journey of 18 hours one way, 850 kms away from home, ‘not at all an easy journey but sure worth it’. For her colleagues, Dr. Ayushi Thakur, teaching Geology and Dr. Suhasani, teaching Veterinary Technology and Zoology, both coming from urban backgrounds, getting their first posting at a rural college with scarce facilities was a challenge which they have surmounted with resillience. All the three young teachers acknowledge that they love to teach science to the girl students bogged down by retrogressive societal norms but are hard working and aspirational.