India Tops Global Charts in Women STEM Education, Workforce Participation Still Trails: Report

Citing education as the cornerstone for women’s rise in STEM education, the report mentioned the vital role of government initiatives such as Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao, Vigyan Jyoti, and the Pragati Scholarship in increasing female enrollment in STEM education.

“India’s National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 has further emphasised skill-based learning and inclusivity, laying the groundwork for a more diverse and competitive workforce. Several corporates have also supported female enrollment in STEM courses through earmarked scholarships under their CSR programmes to encourage more women to pursue STEM courses,” Aashish Kasad, Partner and India Region Diversity and Inclusiveness Business Sponsor, EY India.

“As a result, India now exceeds global averages in female STEM graduates. However, there remains a stark gap between education and employment, with many women not transitioning into STEM careers,” she added.

Kasad attributed the STEM gap to “unconscious bias and workplace culture, where women in STEM face unequal pay and limited leadership opportunities; work-life balance pressures, lack of mentorship and networking, and restricted access to crucial career progression support”.

The report cited the 2024 LinkedIn dataset, where women represented 41.2 per cent of the overall workforce, with sectors such as retail/e-commerce, healthcare, pharma, and IT, leading the way in hiring STEM-qualified women. It pointed to a positive momentum toward bridging gender disparities in these industries.

