IIT Graduate Posing As Spiritual Guru Arrested For Sexually Exploiting Women In Mathura

The accused has been identified as Abhishek Mishra, who lives under a religious name Adikarta Narayan Das age 29. Abhishek Mishra has completed his graduation in Mechanical Engineering from IIT Roorkee and was a student of 2017 and 2021 batch. Before moving to Mathura, he was employed at a package of Rs 20 LPA in a private company. This matter came into light when a 22-year-old B.Sc Nursing student hailed from Chhattisgarh filed a complaint against him at Govardhan police station, Mathura on May 25, 2026.

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In her complaint, the young woman said that she was offered milk as a "prasad." However, the milk, according to her, was laced with some kind of intoxicating substance or drug. The victim added that she fell unconscious after drinking the milk and was subsequently raped by him and even recorded obscene photographs and videos. While speaking about this case, the Deputy Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar Singh said that the woman came to Mathura to visit her elder sister who is associated with the oil PSU company as a trainee. She was also associated with Mishra's religious group.

According to the complainant, he allegedly threatened her and demanded Rs 5 lakh to delete the pictures and if she fails to pay he warned her that he would circulate her videos on social media platforms. Based on her complaint, the Govardhan police filed an FIR under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). When police started the investigation against him, they found more than a dozen obscene photographs and videos of different men and women on the accused's mobile phone.

What is Gandharva Vivah?

Abhishek Mishra used the concept of “Gandharva Vivah,” a traditional form of marriage based on mutual consent, as a tool to gain the trust of women before sexually exploiting and blaming them for money. He is also accused of giving prasad to women with intoxicating substances, after that he exploits them and secretly filmed them.

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“Radha Kripa Amrita”

As per reports, Abhishek Mishra regularly uploaded several spiritual discourses on his YouTube channel named as “Radha Kripa Amrita,” where he posted sermons in both Hindi and English languages for his viewers. The police officials also said that he also created his professional online presence to attract followers on social media platforms. He particularly attracts educated young women, generally those from engineering backgrounds. Then, he brainwashed them and sexually exploited them under the name of spirituality.

What have police found so far?

According to the police statement, Abhishek Mishra’s mother has also left his residence because of his behavior. While he initially stayed in rented accommodation, he later built his own house in the area and served as a spiritual guru over there. According to reports, Abhishek has initially brainwashed several people to keep them loyal to him. Police are now looking into this matter closely and trying to figure out how many women may have been targeted and whether more victims could come forward as the investigation continues.

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