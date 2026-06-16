NCERT’s Portrayal of Mohenjo-daro’s ‘Dancing Girl’ Draws Attention, Sparks Debate

THE NCERT, National Council of Educational Research and Training is all set to modify the image of the iconic "Dancing Girl" of Mohenjo-daro in the textbook of Class 9th with its original version. The NCERT textbooks have once again found themselves at the centre of a debate, this time over the depiction of one of India's most iconic figurines, the 'Dancing Girl of Mohenjo-daro'. This modification came after it drew criticism from educators, historians, and political viewers.

In a newly released NCERT Class 9th Arts textbook Madhurima, the bronze figurine appears with its torso covered through added shading, obscuring details visible in the original 4,000-year-old sculpture. This is a marked departure from its unaltered depiction in the Class 6th Social Science textbook. Dinesh Saklani, the Director of NCERT, on June 15, 2026, announced that the image would be restored to its original form after consultations with various experts.

NCERT makes U-Turn after backlash

"As soon as the issue came to notice, the concerned department was directed to look into the matter on an immediate basis. Following consultations with experts, the department is replacing the image of the Dancing Girl with its original form. The modification is being implemented on priority basis in the digital version of the textbook, while the revised print editions will carry the original version of the image," Dinesh Saklani told ANI.

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The image of "Dancing Girl" of Mohenjo-daro appears in the initial chapter of the newly released Class 9th Arts textbooks, which introduces students to the history of art and Indian culture. The chapter identifies the sculpture as a bronze figurine from Mohenjo-daro dating to around 2600 BCE. The textbook describes the dancing girl as an example of the lost-wax casting technique, a metalworking process that continues to be practiced in several parts of West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand.

Why does the Dancing Girl matter?

The "Dancing Girl" is among the most celebrated historical figures and discoveries from the Indus Valley Civilization. Unearthed at Mohenjo-daro in present-day Pakistan, the bronze figurine stands a little over 10 centimetres tall and is estimated to be around 4,000 years old. The sculpture is frequently used as proof of the Harappan civilization's advanced artistic and metallurgical abilities.

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NCERT’s review and what comes next

The NCERT officials have said that the matter has been referred to the textbook development team for the purpose of examination, with no specific reason provided for the alteration of the image. The Class 9th art textbook is a part of NCERT’s first-ever arts education series under the National Education Policy and National Curriculum Framework.

This education series aims to integrate arts into mainstream education for students to learn more about India’s art and culture. As scrutiny grows, stakeholders await clarification on whether the depiction will be revised in future editions to align with the original artefact.

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