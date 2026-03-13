‘Judicial Dictatorship’: Priyanka Chaturvedi Criticises Supreme Court Action Against Academics Over NCERT ‘Judicial Corruption’ Chapter in Rajya Sabha

Priyanka Chaturvedi Raises Concerns Over Judiciary’s Response To Corruption Chapter

Addressing the chairperson CP Radhakrishnan in the Rajya Sabha, the Shiv Sena MP from Maharashtra said that while a blanket ban on the textbook chapter might have been justifiable if the judiciary felt unfairly singled out, the subsequent actions crossed a line. She also said that the Supreme Court warned against social media criticism of the subject, and that strict action would be taken against those engaged in such activities. The Court also demanded an apology from the NCERT, which it issued (NCERT issued unconditional and unqualified apology on March 10, 2026), she added.

However, Chaturvedi was not in favour of the Supreme Court’s verdict of March 11, 2026. "With all due respect to the Supreme Court of India and our judicial process, the CJI-led bench further stated that Prof. Michael Danino and two other academics should have no place in any role involving public-funded or government institutions. This, I believe, is judicial overreach and judicial dictatorship, Sir", she remarked.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and VM Pancholi delivered the aforementioned verdict on March 11, 2026. The Court was hearing a suo motu writ petition concerning the chapter. In its order, the Court stated that Professor Michael Danino (Chairperson for the NCERT Social Science Curriculum), and academics Suparna Diwakar and Alok Prassana Kumar be dissociated from any public funded institutions.

Priyanka Chaturvedi, while strongly criticising this verdict of the judiciary, pointed out the overly defensive position of the body. She said: “When politicians face corruption charges, investigations take place, and action is duly taken against them. It happens in police forces, bureaucracy, with individual citizens, and corporates, but the judiciary becomes so sensitive when corruption is mentioned."

To emphasize her point, she cited a recent case involving a sitting High Court judge who faced an impeachment motion after crores of illicit cash were allegedly found at his residence. Chaturvedi was referring to Justice Yashwant Varma of the Allahabad High Court. She noted that despite ongoing discussions in Parliament, the judge was merely transferred rather than facing strict punitive action.

See Also: Looksmaxxing, The New Ideal of Perfection? TikTok and Online Forums Such as the Manosphere Boost the Trend in Pursuit of Peak Masculinity