NEET-UG 2026: Another Exam Crisis, Another Warning Ignored, Another Blow to Student Trust

The NEET-UG 2026 paper leak is not an isolated incident. It is the latest chapter in a long series of examination failures that continue to undermine the trust of students, parents, and educators across India.

More than 22 lakh candidates appeared for NEET-UG 2026 on May 3. Within days, allegations of a paper leak emerged. The National Testing Agency (NTA) subsequently cancelled the examination and announced a re-examination. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has since arrested multiple individuals as part of its ongoing investigation into the leak.

For the students whose future depends on this examination, the damage has already been done.

The most troubling aspect of this controversy is that it was foreseeable.

Following the NEET-UG 2024 controversy, the Government of India constituted a High-Level Expert Committee under former ISRO Chairman Dr. K. Radhakrishnan to recommend reforms for the examination system. Among its key recommendations were strengthening the NTA, reducing vulnerabilities associated with physical question papers, and transitioning towards Computer-Based Testing (CBT) for large-scale examinations.

Yet NEET-UG 2026 continued to be conducted in the traditional pen-and-paper format.