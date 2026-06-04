NEET-UG 2026: Another Exam Crisis, Another Warning Ignored, Another Blow to Student Trust

The NEET-UG 2026 paper leak is not an isolated incident. It is the latest chapter in a long series of examination failures that continue to undermine the trust of students, parents, and educators across India.
More than 22 lakh candidates appeared for NEET-UG 2026 on May 3. Within days, allegations of a paper leak emerged. The National Testing Agency (NTA) subsequently cancelled the examination and announced a re-examination. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has since arrested multiple individuals as part of its ongoing investigation into the leak.
For the students whose future depends on this examination, the damage has already been done.
The most troubling aspect of this controversy is that it was foreseeable.
Following the NEET-UG 2024 controversy, the Government of India constituted a High-Level Expert Committee under former ISRO Chairman Dr. K. Radhakrishnan to recommend reforms for the examination system. Among its key recommendations were strengthening the NTA, reducing vulnerabilities associated with physical question papers, and transitioning towards Computer-Based Testing (CBT) for large-scale examinations.
Yet NEET-UG 2026 continued to be conducted in the traditional pen-and-paper format.
This raises a fundamental question about accountability. How many times must students pay the price for administrative failures before meaningful reform occurs?
Recent reports have highlighted that members of the Radhakrishnan Committee viewed computer-based testing as a major safeguard against many of the vulnerabilities associated with physical examination papers. While no testing system is completely immune to malpractice, digital testing substantially reduces risks related to printing, transportation, storage, and distribution of question papers.
The issue is larger than a single leak.
Every time a paper leak occurs, the public discussion focuses on the middlemen, facilitators, coaching operators, or individuals accused of wrongdoing. These investigations are important and must continue. However, accountability cannot stop with arrests.
When a system experiences repeated failures despite prior warnings and expert recommendations, the focus must shift from individual misconduct to institutional responsibility.
India has witnessed examination-related scandals before. The Vyapam scam in Madhya Pradesh remains one of the most well-known examples. Over the years, allegations of irregularities and paper leaks have surfaced in multiple competitive examinations across different states. Each episode generates outrage. Each episode triggers promises of reform. Yet the cycle continues.
Students and parents are the ones who pay the price.
A student preparing for NEET does not control how question papers are printed, transported, stored, or secured. Parents do not design examination systems. They place their faith in public institutions and expect a fair process.
That expectation is not unreasonable.
Countries conducting high-stakes professional examinations have increasingly adopted secure digital systems, layered identity verification, and centralized testing mechanisms. Major international examinations such as the United States Medical Licensing Examination transitioned to computer-based testing decades ago. The Educational Commission for Foreign Medical Graduates introduced the Electronic Residency Application System in the 1990s, and the USMLE adopted computer-based testing in 1999. While India's examination ecosystem is far larger and more complex, the principle remains the same: reducing dependence on physical question papers reduces opportunities for leaks.
India possesses the technological capability to modernize its examination infrastructure. The challenge is not merely technological. It is administrative and institutional.
If NEET-UG 2026 does not become a turning point, it is difficult to believe what future scandal will.
The government should publicly disclose the status of the recommendations made by the Radhakrishnan Committee. Which recommendations have been implemented? Which remain pending? What are the timelines for completion? Students deserve answers.
The public deserves to know why recommendations made after the 2024 crisis were not implemented before NEET-UG 2026. If expert committees are constituted after every scandal but their recommendations remain pending, then the purpose of such committees itself comes into question.
Students do not need another committee, another press conference, or another assurance. They need evidence that lessons from previous failures have actually been learned.
India's future doctors deserve an examination system that is secure, transparent, and worthy of their trust.
The tragedy of NEET-UG 2026 is not simply that a paper was allegedly leaked.
The tragedy is that the country had already been warned.
(Writer is the editor-in-chief of NewsGram and former President of the Bharatiya Liberal Party.)
[VP]
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