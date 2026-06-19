AP Inter Supplementary Result 2026 Out: Here’s How To Download Marks Memo, Direct Link

AP INTER SUPPLEMENTARY RESULT 2026 OUT: The results for the AP Inter Supplementary Examination 2026 has been announced on the official website of the Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) on June 18, 2026. Those students who have appeared for the AP Inter Supplementary Examination 2026 will be able to download their marks memo by visiting the official website. The results are available on the official links, ‘bie.ap.gov.in’ or ‘resultsbie.ap.gov.in’. Additionally, WhatsApp and Digilocker applications will also provide results besides the official portal.

The supplementary examination 2026 took place from May 21, 2026 to June 4, 2026 for those students who have failed in AP Inter Board examinations or want to improve their marks. The practical examinations for the same were concluded on June 11, 2026. The Education Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Nara Lokesh announced the IPASE 2026 results on his X handle. He congratulated successful candidates and praised their perseverance and hard work

AP Inter Supplementary Result 2026: Exam Details

The BIEAP IPASE 2026 supplementary examinations were conducted in two different examination sessions. The morning shift was conducted from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM, while the afternoon shift was conducted from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM in offline mode. To view their results online, students will need to log in through the official portal using their Hall ticket number, Application or registration number, and Date of birth.

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The students must score a minimum of 35 percent in each of the subjects to pass the AP Inter 1st year and 2nd-year supplementary examination. Those candidates who score below this will be considered to fail again.

How To Check AP Inter Supplementary Result 2026

The students are advised to follow the below mentioned steps to check their AP Inter Supplementary Scorecard 2026 online:

Step 1: Students must visit the official portal at resultsbie.ap.gov.in to check their supplementary scorecards.

Step 2: There will be a link for the AP Inter Supplementary Result 2026 available on the homepage.

Step 3: A new window will open on the screen where students will be required to fill their login credentials in the given field.

Step 4: After submitting the details, your AP Inter Supplementary scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the Marks Memo and keep a printout of the marks memo for future reference.

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How To Check AP Inter Supplementary Result 2026 Via WhatsApp

If the websites are down then students can also check their AP Inter Supplementary Result 2026 via WhatsApp:

Step 1: Open your WhatsApp on your mobile and send “Hi” to 9552300009.

Step 2: Select the Intermediate results options and enter your login credentials.

Step 3: After submitting, you will receive your marks memo directly on the app.

The students are advised to keep a close check on the official website of the Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) to stay updated with the latest announcements.

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