Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test Postponed Just a Day Before Exam Following Question Paper Leak in Thane

The Maharashtra State Examination Council postponed the June 28 Teacher Eligibility Test after an alleged question paper leak surfaced a day before the examination.
Police recovered material during a raid in Bhiwandi, and MSCE confirmed that some recovered questions matched the official TET paper, leading to the postponement.
Around 4.28 lakh candidates were set to appear for the exam. A fresh date will be announced after the investigation, while police continue to probe the alleged leak.
ON SATURDAY, JUNE 27, 2026, the Maharashtra State Examination Council (MSCE) announced that the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2026 has been postponed. The examination was scheduled to be held on Sunday, June 28, 2026, but was put off just a day before after an alleged question paper leak came to light.
The examination was postponed after some questions in the official TET paper were found to match those recovered from an unauthorised question paper seized by the police during a raid in Bhiwandi, Thane. The Education Department said the examination should be conducted with complete transparency, which may have been compromised due to the alleged leak.
In its official statement, the Maharashtra State Examination Council (MSCE), Pune, said that the TET 2026 examination, which was scheduled to be conducted at 1,028 examination centres across Maharashtra, has been postponed. "Keeping in mind the irregularities in the NEET 2024 examination, all security measures were taken by the Maharashtra State Examination Council," the release said.
It further stated that on the morning of June 27, 2026, the Bhiwandi Police received confidential information regarding the alleged leak and conducted a raid. Officials from the MSCE were immediately called to verify the seized material. "It was found that some questions in the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) June 2026 question paper were similar to those found with the said persons, and a case has been registered at the Bhiwandi Police Station," the statement said.
Following this, the Examination Council decided to postpone the examination. It said the test "should be conducted in a completely transparent manner under any circumstances."
As per NDTV, the alleged leaked TET question paper surfaced in the Thane region nearly a day before the examination. Acting on a tip-off, police recovered the paper and detained several suspects. Their identities have not been revealed.
The examination was scheduled to be held across 1,028 centres in Maharashtra, with around 4.28 lakh aspiring teachers expected to appear. With the postponement, lakhs of candidates who had prepared for months are now waiting for a revised examination date.
The incident adds to the growing list of examination paper leak controversies in India, including the NEET-UG paper leak, CUET-UG examination delays, and last year's TET paper leak in Kolhapur. In each of these cases, it is the students and candidates who are left uncertain about their future.
Police are continuing their investigation to determine the source of the leak, identify everyone involved in the alleged racket, and establish whether the recovered material was circulated more widely. The MSCE also said that updated information regarding the rescheduled Teacher Eligibility Test will be published on the official website of the Maharashtra State Examination Council.
(Edited by Harsh Pandey)
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