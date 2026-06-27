Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test Postponed Just a Day Before Exam Following Question Paper Leak in Thane

What did the official statement of MSCE say?

In its official statement, the Maharashtra State Examination Council (MSCE), Pune, said that the TET 2026 examination, which was scheduled to be conducted at 1,028 examination centres across Maharashtra, has been postponed. "Keeping in mind the irregularities in the NEET 2024 examination, all security measures were taken by the Maharashtra State Examination Council," the release said.

It further stated that on the morning of June 27, 2026, the Bhiwandi Police received confidential information regarding the alleged leak and conducted a raid. Officials from the MSCE were immediately called to verify the seized material. "It was found that some questions in the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) June 2026 question paper were similar to those found with the said persons, and a case has been registered at the Bhiwandi Police Station," the statement said.

Following this, the Examination Council decided to postpone the examination. It said the test "should be conducted in a completely transparent manner under any circumstances."

As per NDTV, the alleged leaked TET question paper surfaced in the Thane region nearly a day before the examination. Acting on a tip-off, police recovered the paper and detained several suspects. Their identities have not been revealed.