Why Are So Many IIT Teaching Posts Vacant? IITs Battle Faculty Crisis as 4,804 Teaching Posts Remain Vacant Across India

THE INDIAN INSTITUTES of TECHNOLOGY (IITs) are India’s premier public engineering and technology universities and are considered among the country’s most prestigious higher educational institutions. However, these universities are facing a significant shortage of teachers. According to an analysis by Hindustan Times, of the total 12,498 sanctioned faculty posts across India’s 23 IITs, 4,804 posts were vacant as of January 30, 2026. This means that 38.4% of teaching positions in these prestigious institutions remain unfilled, meaning nearly two out of every five faculty positions are vacant.

The Hindustan Times analysed data uploaded by the IIT Council. These figures were compiled after a Rajya Sabha question raised by Indian Union Muslim League MP Abdul Wahab, who sought institute-wise details of sanctioned, filled, and vacant faculty posts in centrally funded higher educational institutions.

The shortage is especially severe at IIT Patna and IIT Kharagpur, where more than half of the teaching positions remain vacant. IIT Patna has a vacancy rate of 54.6%, while IIT Kharagpur stands at 51.3%. More than one-third of the sanctioned teaching posts are also vacant in 12 other IITs. While these institutions are launching new programmes and increasing student intake, the shortage of teachers remains a major concern.

IITs Recent Expansion into Specialised Courses

IITs are a network of premier autonomous public technical universities in India. The first IIT was established in 1951 in Kharagpur, and since then, 23 IIT institutions have become operational across the country. Over the decades, these institutions have expanded significantly. IITs are transforming their academic landscape with futuristic, interdisciplinary courses and modernised learning policies.