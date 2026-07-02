RRB Group D Result 2026 OUT: Steps to Download Scorecard for 32,438 Posts, Next Step, Direct Link Here

RRB GROUP D RESULT 2026 OUT: The results for the RRB Group D examination 2026 have been declared by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) on their regional website on July 1, 2026. The candidates who have appeared for the RRB Group D Computer-Based Test (CBT) conducted between November 27, 2025, and February 10, 2026, can check and download their scorecards by visiting the regional RRB website using their registration number and date of birth.

The recruitment drive conducted by the RRB aims to fill 32,438 Level 1 vacancies across Indian Railways following the remaining stages of the selection procedure. The candidates are advised to download their scorecards and save them within the given period of time.

How to check RRB Group D Result 2026 Online?

The candidates are advised to follow the below mentioned steps to download their RRB Group D scorecards 2026:

Step 1. Students must visit the official website of the respective regional RRB to check their result.

Step 2. There will be a link for the "RRB Group D Result 2026" or scorecard link available on the homepage.

Step 3. A new window will open on the screen where you have to enter the registration number and date of birth.

Step 4. Submit your login credentials and your RRB Group D result 2026 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5. Download the RRB Group D scorecard and save the scorecard for future reference.

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Note: The candidates must note that the RRB Group D scorecard link will remain active till July 16, 2026, at 11:55 PM.

Qualified Candidates Become Eligible For PET

Those candidates who have cleared the RRB Group D Exam will be eligible for the next round that is Physical Efficiency Test (PET). Those who will qualify the PET stage will be eligible for the document verification process followed by the last stage, medical examination. The final selected candidates get recruited to various vacancies such as Track Maintainer Grade IV, Helper/Assistant, and Assistant Pointsman, as well as various technical and non-technical roles.

PwBD, Ex-Servicemen Candidates Exempted From PET

The Railway Recruitment Board has clarified that candidates belonging to the Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), Course Completed Act Apprentice (CCAA), Ex-Servicemen (ExSM) categories are exempted from appearing in the PET. Separate lists of shortlisted candidates from these categories will be published soon by the RRB.

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RRB Group D Scorecard 2026: Verify Details

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Group D scorecard includes these crucial details like raw scores, normalized marks, and your qualifying status for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) round. Candidates must verify the below mentioned details:

Candidate's Details

Registration Number & Roll Number

Exam Information

Marks Breakdown

Qualifying Status

If candidates face any problem in downloading their RRB Group Scorecard, they must immediately contact the RRB regional website to get it rectified.

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