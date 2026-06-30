Jaipur RPMC Exam Centre Erupts in Chaos as Students Allege Delay in Question Paper Distribution

Chaos erupted at the RPMC examination centre at Prabha Devi Memorial College in Jaipur after students alleged they did not receive their question papers on time.
Videos circulating on social media showed students vandalising the campus. Some social media users also alleged irregularities and linked the incident to a possible paper leak
Separately, Jaipur Police arrested four people in connection with an alleged cheating racket after receiving information that a mass cheating operation had been planned
ON TUESDAY, JUNE 30, 2026, a ruckus broke out during an examination at the Rajasthan Para-Medical Council (RPMC) examination centre at Prabha Devi Memorial College in Jaipur. According to claims circulating on social media, students vandalised the examination centre after alleging that they did not receive their question papers on time, while candidates in other examination halls had already been given theirs. The alleged delay triggered widespread protests by students, which later escalated into chaos.
Videos from the examination centre show students throwing question papers, chairs, tables and other items. The videos, which have been widely shared on social media, show papers scattered across the premises while large groups of students gathered inside the campus. Students can also be seen standing on the first-floor balconies, while the ground below is covered with scattered examination papers.
According to social media claims, students seated on the ground floor received their question papers on time and began writing the examination as scheduled. However, candidates seated on the second and third floors alleged that they received their question papers much later and were left waiting for a considerable period despite repeatedly asking the examination staff for them.
The affected students alleged that their repeated requests for the question papers went unanswered. As a result, several students claimed they were unable to take the examination and began protesting inside the examination centre.
Some social media users linked the incident to an alleged question paper leak. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding these claims or the reason behind the delay in distributing the question papers.
The agitated students initially staged a protest inside the examination centre, but the demonstration later turned violent and escalated into vandalism. Students allegedly threw chairs, examination papers and other items across the campus. Some students were seen holding answer sheets, while others appeared to be arguing with officials inside the examination centre.
Several social media users also alleged that the delay was linked to a cheating arrangement. One user claimed, "The reality is that the director of this college is a paper thief." The same post further alleged that separate seating arrangements had been made for students who allegedly received the question papers on time and that these candidates were provided assistance to facilitate cheating. These allegations have not been independently verified, and no official authority has confirmed them.
According to an ETV Bharat report, on Monday, June 29, 2026, Surendra Chaudhary, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Khora Bisal Police Station, received information about an alleged cheating racket that was being planned at the examination centre. Acting on the tip-off, police conducted a raid and arrested four accused.
According to the investigation, the accused had allegedly accepted several lakh rupees to facilitate mass cheating during the examination.
Jaipur Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Prashant Kiran stated that the Prabha Devi Medical PG College was one of the centres where the Rajasthan Para-Medical Council examination was being conducted. He said the accused were allegedly planning to facilitate mass cheating for candidates appearing at the examination centre.
(Edited by Harsh Pandey)
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