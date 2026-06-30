Jaipur RPMC Exam Centre Erupts in Chaos as Students Allege Delay in Question Paper Distribution

ON TUESDAY, JUNE 30, 2026, a ruckus broke out during an examination at the Rajasthan Para-Medical Council (RPMC) examination centre at Prabha Devi Memorial College in Jaipur. According to claims circulating on social media, students vandalised the examination centre after alleging that they did not receive their question papers on time, while candidates in other examination halls had already been given theirs. The alleged delay triggered widespread protests by students, which later escalated into chaos.

Videos from the examination centre show students throwing question papers, chairs, tables and other items. The videos, which have been widely shared on social media, show papers scattered across the premises while large groups of students gathered inside the campus. Students can also be seen standing on the first-floor balconies, while the ground below is covered with scattered examination papers.