Public Examinations Amendment Bill 2026 Introduced in Lok Sabha: Up to 10 Years Jail, ₹10 Crore Fine for Paper Leak Syndicates

What Is the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026?

The proposed legislation aims to tighten the laws and punishments against paper leaks and examination malpractices. By introducing this Bill, the government aims to fast-track such cases by setting up fast-track courts in every state to exclusively hear them. The law also mandates that every investigation related to a paper leak case should be completed within two months to ensure quicker justice.

As per the provisions of the Bill, any individual found guilty of leaking question papers or using unfair means during the examination process will face serious punishment. The person can face a jail term ranging from five to a maximum of 10 years, along with a fine of up to ₹50 lakh. The punishment increases in cases involving organised crime. Organised paper leak syndicates or criminal networks could face a minimum prison sentence of seven years and a fine of up to ₹10 crore.

As per parliamentary sources quoted by India Today, the Bill is expected to be debated in the Lok Sabha for eight to ten hours. BJP led NDA is likely to have lok sabha member Bansuri Swaraj and Tejasvi Surya lead the discussion, with other speakers expected from the TDP, JD(U), Shiv Sena, NCP, Apna Dal, and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas). The Opposition is also expected to participate, with Trinamool Congress MPs Sayoni Ghosh and Mitali Bag among those likely to speak.