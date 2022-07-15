Lalit Modi & Sushmita sen are officially dating, indicating toward tying the knot

Former IPL Chairman Lalit Modi on Thursday announced that he is dating Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen and intends to tie the knot with her soon.

Earlier, Lait Modi had shared a series of pictures of the two on Twitter, calling the actress his better half' and describing it as a new beginning'.

"Just back in London after a whirling global tour #maldives #sardinia with the families - not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon," he wrote.

Calling Sen his better half, Lalit Modi sent their fans into a frenzy with several discussing if the two were already married.