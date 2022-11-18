Africa could prevent over 8.5 lakh deaths every year by taking climate action

By following the assessment's recommended actions to cut air pollution and prevent climate change, African governments could prevent 200,000 premature deaths per year by 2030 and 880,000 deaths per year by 2063; reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 55 percent, methane emissions by 74 percent, and nitrous oxide emissions 40 percent by 2063; improve food security by reducing desertification and increasing crop yields for rice, maize, soy, and wheat; and contribute significantly to global efforts to keep warming below 1.5 degrees C, limiting the negative effects of regional climate change.

"Air pollution is a climate and health emergency, in Africa and around the world. By cutting short-lived climate pollutants, we can slow down the worst effects of climate change in the very near term while protecting human lives. We must come together to work with African nations to reduce emissions from short-lived climate pollutants and eliminate air pollution as much as possible this decade," said Inger Andersen, Executive Director of UNEP.

Air pollution is one of the greatest environmental threats to human health and is responsible for about 7 million deaths each year globally.

Air pollutants and greenhouse gases often share the same sources and drivers, including fossil fuel-driven economic growth. Some pollutants, including methane and black carbon, directly contribute to both impacts simultaneously.