Robert Downey Jr.'s dad regrets giving drugs to his son at age 6

The film includes a clip from an old interview, thought to have taken place in the 1990s, in which Downey Sr. realized he made "a terrible, stupid mistake" by introducing his son to drugs at age six.

The filmmaker, who himself was a drug addict, admits in the chat, "A lot of us thought it would be hypocritical to not have our kids participate in marijuana and stuff like that. It was an idiot move on our part to share that with our children. I'm just happy he's here."

When asked if he was ever worried his son, who sat next to him, might not survive, he replies, "Many times."

When he wasn't handing his son narcotics, Downey Sr. was taking little Robert off to watch X-rated films and even casting him, from the age of five, in his own disturbing and far from child-friendly movies. Downey Jr. remembers "growing up in a family where everyone was doing drugs."