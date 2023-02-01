Iconic talk show 'Dr. Phil' to end after 21 seasons

'Dr. Phil', one of daytime TV's stalwart talk shows, will be pulling the curtains down in spring after 21 seasons.

Dr. Phil McGraw, 72, decided to stop producing new episodes at the close of the current 2022-23 season, reports 'Variety'.

Distributor CBS Media Ventures hopes to keep the syndicated 'Dr. Phil' on the air with a package of repeats through at least the 2023-24 season.

CBS sources emphasized that McGraw made the call to end production of the hour-long series that airs Monday to Friday.

McGraw has been doing more as a producer of scripted primetime programming in recent years. He also hosts two podcasts.