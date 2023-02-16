Ana de Armas says social media sheds off 'mystery' surrounding movie stars

Actress Ana de Armas portrayed Marilyn Monroe in 'Blonde', the Andrew Dominik-directed biographical film, and has revealed that she sees some similarities between herself and the Hollywood icon.

She explained, "There was a lot there that I could relate to. If you put Marilyn Monroe the movie star aside, she's just an actress trying to navigate life and this system, which is so hard to navigate for anybody. On top of that, you add this point of view of Andrew's, which was to see that through her trauma.

"I truly thought it was going to do justice to a more dimensional human being because I wouldn't want to be remembered just for one thing. I am more than just an actress on the cover of a magazine."