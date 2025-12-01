Orry Says His Interrogation Outfit Reflected ‘Honesty’ Amid Rs 252 crore Drug Case Probe

Mumbai, Nov 30 (IANS) Bollywood socialite and social media influencer Orry, aka Orhan Awatramani, shared insights into his choice of outfit on the day of his interrogation in the Rs 252 crore drug scandal.

In an exclusive statement shared with IANS, he revealed that it was a reflection of his honesty and integrity. Orry explained how his attire was meant to convey transparency and sincerity during the intense questioning. He shared, “The outfit I wore is a reflection of my honesty in the interrogation. Fully nude and transparent. I wore a Kala Dhaga too sent by my Guru.”

“I remember when I had done Bigg Boss, Salman Khan told me that I will never get this level of fame again, so when the fame fades, don’t go crazy for the attention. Don’t do crazy things. Be graceful. I held that with me. But when this news broke out, I got a taste of that feeling again. Of course, it’s for the wrong and untrue reasons, but I did get a taste of that fame,” added Orry.