Trevor Noah’s Nicki Minaj–Trump Jokes Steal Spotlight at 2026 Grammys

The 68th Grammy Awards came to an end this year, and much of the attention was on Bad Bunny and Kendrick Lamar for their big wins and anti-ICE statements. However, there was someone else who gained attention—Nicki Minaj. Despite not being nominated for a Grammy this year and not even attending, she remained a major topic of discussion during the 2026 Grammy Awards.

In recent months, Nicki Minaj has faced some backlash for leaning towards Trump. Host Trevor Noah referred to the rapper several times in his opening monologue, focusing on her recent public support for US President Donald Trump. Minaj has made headlines for her political alignment and appearances alongside the President.

During his monologue on Sunday, February 1, 2026, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, Noah praised several music stars in attendance, including Billie Eilish, FINNEAS, Miley Cyrus, and Bad Bunny. While he complimented many artists, he also directed jokes toward Minaj. He said, “Nicki Minaj is not here. She is still at the White House with Donald Trump discussing very important issues.”