Trevor Noah’s Nicki Minaj–Trump Jokes Steal Spotlight at 2026 Grammys

Host Trevor Noah repeatedly referenced Nicki Minaj’s support for Donald Trump during his opening monologue, making her a major topic despite her absence.
Fans were divided over Noah’s humour, with some praising his timing while others criticised the political tone of his jokes.
Minaj’s recent appearances with Trump and public support for his administration have polarised her fan base and kept her in the spotlight.
The 68th Grammy Awards came to an end this year, and much of the attention was on Bad Bunny and Kendrick Lamar for their big wins and anti-ICE statements. However, there was someone else who gained attention—Nicki Minaj. Despite not being nominated for a Grammy this year and not even attending, she remained a major topic of discussion during the 2026 Grammy Awards.
In recent months, Nicki Minaj has faced some backlash for leaning towards Trump. Host Trevor Noah referred to the rapper several times in his opening monologue, focusing on her recent public support for US President Donald Trump. Minaj has made headlines for her political alignment and appearances alongside the President.
During his monologue on Sunday, February 1, 2026, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, Noah praised several music stars in attendance, including Billie Eilish, FINNEAS, Miley Cyrus, and Bad Bunny. While he complimented many artists, he also directed jokes toward Minaj. He said, “Nicki Minaj is not here. She is still at the White House with Donald Trump discussing very important issues.”
Noah then impersonated Trump in a humorous exchange with Minaj, joking about who had the biggest backside. In a mock Trump voice, Noah said, “Actually, Nicki, I have the biggest a—. Everybody’s saying it. I know they say it’s you, but it’s me.” The audience laughed, and the moment became one of the most talked-about parts of the ceremony.
While introducing Lauryn Hill’s performance, Noah referred to past controversies by saying, “Back in 1999, the president had had a sex scandal, people thought computers were about to destroy the world, and Diddy was arrested. Boy, how times have changed.” Later, after Billie Eilish won Song of the Year for “Wildflower,” Noah said, “Wow, that is a Grammy that every artist wants, almost as much as Trump wants Greenland, which makes sense because Epstein’s island is gone. He needs a new one to hang out with Bill Clinton.”
Trevor Noah returned to host the Grammys for the sixth and final time in 2026. His jokes about Minaj and Trump became one of the most intense moments of the night. Fans reacted quickly on social media. Some praised the humour, calling it perfectly timed, while others criticised Noah, questioning his comedy style.
One user commented, “Celebrities said what politicians dodge.” Another commented on Trump and the Grammys, saying, “Trump still watches the Grammys even after repeatedly saying over the years that it’s unwatchable.” Others also criticised the Grammys. One wrote, “Nicki Minaj could be the first rapper to achieve EGOT status! She just needs to win an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar, and a Tony.” Another commented, “Imagine telling somebody in 2011 that Nicki Minaj would be an evil, washed, pedo-defending moron.”
Minaj has strengthened her relationship with the Trump administration in recent months. In December 2025, she appeared at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest in Phoenix, where she praised Trump and Vice President JD Vance. She said, “I have the utmost respect and admiration for our president. He has given so many people hope that there is a chance to beat the bad guys.”
On January 28, 2026, Minaj joined Trump at the Trump Accounts Summit in Washington, DC, hosted by the US Treasury Department. The summit promoted a pilot programme offering children born between 2025 and 2028 an investment account with a $1,000 deposit. During the event, Minaj announced herself as the President’s No. 1 fan. She was also gifted a Trump Gold Card.
Minaj has been nominated for Grammy Awards 12 times but has never won. Her last nominations came in 2024 for Best Rap Song and Best Song Written for Visual Media for her contribution to the “Barbie” soundtrack. After Noah’s jokes, she posted “Hey wyd” on X and later criticised Democrats, calling them “soulless.” She said celebrities were trying to bully her.
Her political stance has divided her fans. Some criticised her for supporting Trump, while others suggested she was trying to benefit from immigration-related programmes like the Gold Card. Later in the ceremony, Noah made another political comment while referring to stepping down as host. He said, “I believe in term limits. I wanted to set an example. Leave when your time is up.” Many saw this as a reference to speculation about Trump seeking a third term in 2028.
