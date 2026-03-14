Forbidden Movies: Russia Bans Films That Reject so-Called ‘Traditional Values’

It is not yet known which particular movies are being targeted, although the film distribution company World Pictures confirmed that 2005’s “Nuremberg,” which had been scheduled to premiere in Russia on March 19, 2026, will not be released in Russian cinemas, since the Ministry of Culture did not provide a distribution licence. Explaining its decision, the ministry referred to paragraph 19, subparagraph Z of the rules governing the issuance of distribution certificates, which mentions “other cases defined by federal laws.”

The historical drama by director James Vanderbilt tells the story of the criminal trials of Nazi Germany’s leaders following World War II. Based on the book “The Nazi and the Psychiatrist” by Jack El-Hai, the film’s plot follows psychiatrist Douglas Kelley, who must determine whether Hermann Göring and other associates of Hitler are fit to stand trial.

The Sundance Film Festival’s hit “Splitsville” was one of the first movies that was reportedly denied release in Russia under the new law, based on its alleged “discrediting of traditional spiritual and moral values.” The movie is a humorous reflection by director Michael Angelo Covino on open relationships after forty, the midlife crisis, and sexual experimentation. According to Film.ru, just a year ago, a film like this would likely have made it onto the list of Russian releases without any problems.

Russian audiences also missed the new movie by Iranian director Jafar Panahi, “It Was Just an Accident,” which won the Palme d’Or at the most recent Cannes Film Festival. Its official cinema release in Russia had been planned for October 2025.

“It Was Just an Accident” did not receive approval for several reasons — Ministry of Culture officials stated that the film “contains materials that violate Russian legislation,” including the promotion of violence, extremism, and non-traditional sexual relationships.

The story follows Vahid, a former political prisoner who gets an opportunity to take revenge on his abusers. One day, a family brings their car to the auto repair shop where he works, and Vahid clearly recognizes one of them. After devising a plan for revenge, he begins to doubt whether carrying it out is the right decision.

“Parents Are Here,” a documentary by film scholar, director, and founder of Seans magazine Lyubov Arkus, was also denied a Ministry of Culture distribution license in 2025. It is the first and only documentary film — publicly known, at least — to have been denied the license.

Arkus herself described the situation on social media: “This film of mine did NOT receive a distribution certificate. It was removed from festival programs where it had already been announced and even included in catalogs. That doesn’t upset me very much. The real horror is that I am not allowed to show it.”