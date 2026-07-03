'Being Comfortable in Burqa is Sigh of a Degenerate Society': Main Vapas Aunga Director Imtiaz Ali's Comments on Burqa, Purdah and Personal Freedom Went Viral

Imtiaz Ali on Personal Freedom and Society

While discussing personal freedom, Imtiaz Ali said, “Sometimes, I really don't like it when people say that I am comfortable in my burqa, I am comfortable in my purdah. It's a degenerate society that you feel like this in. It's not okay." He argued that even if people claim it is their personal comfort, they may actually have been psychologically conditioned to think that way. He added, “I don't know how.”

Samdish then said that he wanted to add something to the discussion. “Imtiaz, because we talk to different groups of society. So, if in that, let's say there is a community, let's say we all come from different tribes. One tribe is saying that I have figured out that my women will live in purda, I will live like this and we all are in agreement. So, who am I to stop them? It's a matter of their community,” Samdish said.

Imtiaz added that in today's world, he may not personally understand or agree with such practices, but he also believes that every person and every society has its own flaws or shortcomings. In response, Imtiaz Ali clarified that his personal thinking is not about stopping people or entering someone else's home to tell them how they should live. Their remarks quickly went viral on social media, with many netizens discussing the conversation.