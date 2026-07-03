'Being Comfortable in Burqa is Sigh of a Degenerate Society': Main Vapas Aunga Director Imtiaz Ali's Comments on Burqa, Purdah and Personal Freedom Went Viral

During a podcast with Samdish, the filmmaker questioned the idea that people are genuinely comfortable with restrictive practices such as burqa and purdah, calling it a result of social conditioning.
Samdish responded that while he may not personally agree with certain practices, he does not believe in interfering with the choices made collectively by a community.
The conversation quickly went viral on social media, with users debating issues of personal freedom, religion, cultural traditions and individual choice.
ON JUNE 5, 2026 YouTube channel Unfiltered with Samdish posted an interview with Imtiaz Ali, the well-known Indian filmmaker. Ali has recently received widespread appreciation from cinephiles for his latest film Main Vapas Aunga, starring Vedang Raina, Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari, Naseeruddin Shah, and several other prominent actors. During the podcast, Samdish and Imtiaz Ali discussed a wide range of topics, including his life, passion for filmmaking, views on society, and much more.
While speaking candidly, the filmmaker further discussed the idea of personal freedom. As the conversation progressed, topics such as social norms and religious practices emerged, with both of them sharing their views. They talked about the burqa and purdah and discussed how society has evolved. Ali expressed that he does not think it is right when people who are facing restrictions believe they are comfortable with those restrictions imposed by society or religion.
While discussing personal freedom, Imtiaz Ali said, “Sometimes, I really don't like it when people say that I am comfortable in my burqa, I am comfortable in my purdah. It's a degenerate society that you feel like this in. It's not okay." He argued that even if people claim it is their personal comfort, they may actually have been psychologically conditioned to think that way. He added, “I don't know how.”
Samdish then said that he wanted to add something to the discussion. “Imtiaz, because we talk to different groups of society. So, if in that, let's say there is a community, let's say we all come from different tribes. One tribe is saying that I have figured out that my women will live in purda, I will live like this and we all are in agreement. So, who am I to stop them? It's a matter of their community,” Samdish said.
Imtiaz added that in today's world, he may not personally understand or agree with such practices, but he also believes that every person and every society has its own flaws or shortcomings. In response, Imtiaz Ali clarified that his personal thinking is not about stopping people or entering someone else's home to tell them how they should live. Their remarks quickly went viral on social media, with many netizens discussing the conversation.
Imtiaz Ali is an Indian filmmaker best known for his writing and storytelling. He has directed and written some of the most loved films. From the intense romance of Rockstar and Laila Majnu to the romantic comedies Love Aaj Kal and Jab We Met, the filmmaker has delivered some of Indian cinema's most memorable films. He has won several awards, including Filmfare and IIFA Awards, while continuing to pursue his passion for filmmaking.
He began his filmmaking journey during his college days at Hindu College, Delhi University, where he became actively involved in the college's theatre society, Ibtida. Imtiaz Ali has often credited his time at the college and the theatre group as the foundation of his creative journey. His latest film, Main Vapas Aunga, released on June 12, 2026, has also received widespread appreciation from audiences for its compelling storytelling and poignant Partition-era love story.
(Edited by Vaishnavi Sivadasan)
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