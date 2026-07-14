“Bathroom Door Opened While I Was Inside”: Content Creator Apoorva Mukhija aka The Rebel Kid Shares Horrifying IndiGo Flight Experience

INDIAN DIGITAL CREATOR APOORVA MUKHIJA once shared a horrifying experience from an IndiGo flight. The Instagram video was uploaded to Mukhija’s official account, @therebelkid, on March 11, 2026, where she shared an airplane washroom story in one of her classic rant episodes. The video has garnered over 92K likes on Instagram and more than 400 comments.

The video, captioned, “I could not be making this shit up (folded hands emoji),” takes viewers through an incident from Mukhija’s life, which she described as the “most embarrassing thing that could happen to anyone.” Mukhija said she was travelling on an IndiGo flight from Bengaluru to Mumbai when she used the plane’s restroom before take off.

Taking a dig at IndiGo by saying, “Meri galti hai, main kyun baithi IndiGo mein (It's my fault. Why did I choose to fly with IndiGo?),” she recalled that she was using the washroom when someone opened the door from the outside.

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“I am in the washroom, sitting down, peeing in peace, when I see ki mere bathroom ka darwaaza dheere dheere slow motion mein khul raha hai (that the bathroom door was slowly opening in slow motion) It took a total of three seconds, and my entire life flashed before my eyes in those three seconds,” narrated The Rebel Kid.

She explained that airplane restroom doors can be opened from the outside, making it much more difficult for her to stop the door from opening, as it would have required her to get up, causing a “much worse” scene for the individual standing outside.

She added that a grown man opened the door and realized the situation after about 15 seconds, causing him to panic even more. “I also see that there are six people standing and watching me sit on this toilet seat,” Mukhija said in the video.

She continued the story, saying that the man shut the door from the outside, and she heard him yelling at the air hostess for not informing him beforehand that the washroom was occupied. She also clarified that the air hostess had opened the door for the man while she was still inside the washroom.

The Stranger’s Reaction to Apoorva Mukhija’s Bathroom Incident





She explained that her concern was not to take the matter further, as the “damage had already been done,” but added that she never wanted to meet the eyes of the man who had opened the door. She said that she stepped out of the washroom after 10 minutes and, to her surprise, found the man still there, screaming at the air hostess.

Mukhija quoted the man, saying, “It’s so embarrassing for me, and even more embarrassing for her… Wo ek aurat hai, unki kya izzat reh gayi (She is a woman. What dignity does she have left after this?).” Apoorva Mukhija then joked that she had not been thinking about any of that and replied, “You are right.”

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She also said that, with all the shouting, the entire plane became aware of the incident. Eventually, when she went back to her seat, one of the girls who had witnessed the entire debacle outside the restroom called out her name and said, “Apoorva, I’m such a big fan. Aapke saath toh bahut bura ho gaya aaj(What happened to you today was really terrible.).”

Just when things couldn't get any worse for The Rebel Kid, she was approached by an air hostess, who acknowledged the bathroom door incident and apologised, saying, “Humari dusri colleague ne khol diya tha (Our other colleague had opened it.)”

The air hostess then handed her a letter and a packet of M&M's. Assuming it was an apology letter from IndiGo, Mukhija opened it only to read, “Welcome, Apoorva The Rebel Kid. We love your content and have been following you for years. Welcome to IndiGo.” She concluded the video with the punchline, “Good God!”

(Edited by Harsh Pandey)

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