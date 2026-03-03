Interesting Ways to Die in Viksit India: When a Cow Hit by a Vande Bharat Train Fell on a Man Peeing on the Tracks, Killing Him on the Spot

The cause of his death led users to raise questions regarding the contemporary situation of India, along with the political climate that seems to hang by a single thread of luck. A user on X shared the incident of the man who died in Rajasthan back in 2023 because a cow, which was hit by a Vande Bharat train, fell on him. He wished the news were satire but wrote, “In a way, the whole country is now farcical.”

According to an Indian Express report, a man identified as Shivdayal Sharma met his tragic fate after a cow fell on him in Rajasthan on 19 April 2023. What seems more concerning is that the cow that fell on him had been hit by a Vande Bharat train.

The cow, which collided with the train, fell over Sharma 30 meters away, where he was relieving himself on the train tracks. The African proverb still continues to make sense in this case. Shivdayal Sharma, a retired electrician in the Indian Railways, died on the spot. The relatives of the deceased stated that the cow was hit by a train that had left from Kali Mori Gate in the morning.

It was not the first instance that the superfast Vande Bharat hit cattle on its way to the next station. In 2022, an incident occurred in which the Gandhinagar–Mumbai Superfast Express hit cattle. The collision resulted in minor damage to the front of the train. The damage occurred between Udvada and Vapi stations.

The tragic case of Sharma’s untimely death led one user to write, “I’d pity the one writing up the FIR.” The comment section of the post reliving the story of the cow, the train, and the man led to a heated discussion about why such an incident happened in India, the world’s fourth-largest economy. Thus began the tug of war between the users.

Which government is to blame?

One user replied to the post and sarcastically wrote that the previous governments had made India a developed nation. He wrote, “Now farcical. Not in the past. When the Congress ruled, India had no Vande Bharat, no cows, and no men peeing on railway tracks. India then was a developed country, like Pakistan or Bangladesh.”

Another user took a dig at the post and claimed that there were no bullet trains between 2004 and 2014. “I tell you, all these things started after 2014. Before that, one half of India was like S'pore and the other half like Dubai,” he added.

Amid the heated discussion that led nowhere, a few users demanded another instalment of the Final Destination franchise set in India. “Unnatural deaths, naturally, frequently,” joked one user.

