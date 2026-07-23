Rajkummar Rao's Support for CJP Protest Backfires; Netizens Revive 'Modi Hai Toh Mumkin Hai' Song, Actor Deletes 'You Can Never Know the Pressure' Comment

Rajkummar Rao replied: "I can never sell my soul, brother. And one song does not define who I am, what I stand for, or what my ideologies in life are. You can never know the pressure. I stand for what is right and what keeps us united as human beings. As long as my conscience is clean and I work the hardest, nothing else matters. People who know me personally know who I am and hopefully, one day, I'll be able to earn back your respect. I wish you luck and happiness in life. God bless you." The comment was later deleted, but screenshots had already gone viral across social media.

Among everything he wrote, one line drew particular attention: "You can never know the pressure." Netizens began questioning what pressure he was referring to. Many speculated that he was talking about the song, but Rajkummar Rao has not issued any further clarification about what he meant.

Public Reaction to Rajkummar Rao's 'Pressure' Comment

Netizens reacted quickly to the deleted comment. One person wrote on social media, "So Rajkumar Rao has confessed that he was 'pressured' to be a part of the Modi Hai Toh Mumkin song. This is huge. The Gen Zs have literally awakened the conscience of these spineless actors now."

Another user wrote, "Not enough. Reveal the whole thing. Who pressured him? What leverage did they hold? Most importantly, why didn't Rajkummar Rao refuse to do this? Now that the public is shaming these celebrities in masses, they're subtly speaking up. Not enough! That reel caused enough damage."

However, others questioned that interpretation and argued that appearing in the song was ultimately a choice. One person wrote, "How did he and others like him fall for the pressure, but not Prakash Raj, or Naseeruddin, or Arijit? The real reason is promotions. They did it to promote their movies. Now they are doing the flip to promote their movies. With celebrities and politicians, this is a vicious cycle."

Another user joked, "Haha, don't fall for it... years later, Aditya Dhar will say he was pressurised to add certain scenes in Dhurandhar... screenshot this when it happens."

(Edited by Ritik Singh)