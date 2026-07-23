Rajkummar Rao's Support for CJP Protest Backfires; Netizens Revive 'Modi Hai Toh Mumkin Hai' Song, Actor Deletes 'You Can Never Know the Pressure' Comment

AI generated summary, newsroom-reviewed
RAJKUMMAR RAO HAS COME INTO THE PUBLIC SPOTLIGHT not for his acting but for a comment that he has now deleted from his social media account. It all started with a post he shared on his Instagram handle on Wednesday, July 22, 2026, expressing support for the protesters participating in the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest and demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak issue. Rao's post came at a time when most major Bollywood celebrities had chosen to remain silent on the protests.
Many celebrities have spoken in support of the protesters. Some, including Sonakshi Sinha, Prakash Raj, Rakhi Sawant, and Shabana Azmi, voiced their opinions during the initial phase of the movement. After the CJP protesters marched to Parliament on July 20, 2026, a few more celebrities joined in, but Rajkummar Rao's post sparked a wave of questions from netizens. Known for his performances in Stree, Toaster, Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana, Malik, and other films, Rao was questioned over why he spoke so late, with many pointing to a song he had previously featured in.
Rajkummar Rao posted on Instagram in support of the CJP protest. The actor wrote, "When young people feel unheard, it is a reminder that society must listen." He added that every voice of the protesters deserves to be heard with dignity, fairness, and respect. Rao further wrote, "At the same time, peace must remain our greatest strength. Violence, from any side, only deepens wounds and takes us further away from meaningful solutions. This is a moment for dialogue and compassion."
The post did not end there. He further wrote, "Let students express themselves responsibly. Let authorities respond with empathy, openness, and a genuine willingness to listen. Real and lasting change is built through conversation, not confrontation. That is what is needed now more than ever." He added that everyone ultimately wants the same thing—the growth of the nation and the foundation of a fair education system. He ended the post with "Jai Hind." However, the response was not what he had expected. Many netizens questioned his intentions and asked him to "stop acting."
Many people on social media pointed to a song Rao had previously appeared in alongside several other actors—Meet Bros' "Modi Hai Toh Mumkin Hai." Several users questioned why he was speaking out now. Some wrote that Rao had been their favourite actor but not anymore. One user commented, "Why do I even follow you... oh yeah, you were my favourite after Sushant Singh Rajput... not anymore."
Many others said actors who appeared in the song were heroes only on screen and behaved differently in real life. The post quickly went viral, with users flooding the comments section with criticism. Rao replied to one comment from the Instagram user om.ar510 (whose current username is omi.kura510). The user wrote, "I had huge respect for you man... you lost it with one propaganda song!!! I never miss any of your movies, never thought you would sell off so easily, you were supposed to lead the new generation of artists... instead!!!"
Rajkummar Rao replied: "I can never sell my soul, brother. And one song does not define who I am, what I stand for, or what my ideologies in life are. You can never know the pressure. I stand for what is right and what keeps us united as human beings. As long as my conscience is clean and I work the hardest, nothing else matters. People who know me personally know who I am and hopefully, one day, I'll be able to earn back your respect. I wish you luck and happiness in life. God bless you." The comment was later deleted, but screenshots had already gone viral across social media.
Among everything he wrote, one line drew particular attention: "You can never know the pressure." Netizens began questioning what pressure he was referring to. Many speculated that he was talking about the song, but Rajkummar Rao has not issued any further clarification about what he meant.
Netizens reacted quickly to the deleted comment. One person wrote on social media, "So Rajkumar Rao has confessed that he was 'pressured' to be a part of the Modi Hai Toh Mumkin song. This is huge. The Gen Zs have literally awakened the conscience of these spineless actors now."
Another user wrote, "Not enough. Reveal the whole thing. Who pressured him? What leverage did they hold? Most importantly, why didn't Rajkummar Rao refuse to do this? Now that the public is shaming these celebrities in masses, they're subtly speaking up. Not enough! That reel caused enough damage."
However, others questioned that interpretation and argued that appearing in the song was ultimately a choice. One person wrote, "How did he and others like him fall for the pressure, but not Prakash Raj, or Naseeruddin, or Arijit? The real reason is promotions. They did it to promote their movies. Now they are doing the flip to promote their movies. With celebrities and politicians, this is a vicious cycle."
Another user joked, "Haha, don't fall for it... years later, Aditya Dhar will say he was pressurised to add certain scenes in Dhurandhar... screenshot this when it happens."
(Edited by Ritik Singh)
Suggested Reading: