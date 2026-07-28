When Urfi Javed Said She Would Never Marry a Muslim Man and Why She Does Not Believe in Islam

INTERNET PERSONALITY URFI JAVED is a well-known celebrity recognised for her unique fashion style, which she has showcased to the world through her Instagram account, which currently has 5.3 million followers. Javed, who was once criticised for her bold outfits, has built her own niche fan base on the internet. From outfits made of blades and lipsticks to kiwis, Urfi Javed has done it all.

However, fame didn't come to her overnight. On several occasions, Javed has shared stories about her childhood, running away at the age of 17 from her home, and her relationship with her father. She has spoken about her conservative father, her lack of interest in religion since a young age and her childhood dream of becoming successful.

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When Urfi Javed Said She Doesn't Believe in Islam

In an old interview with India Today in 2021, Urfi Javed spoke about her religious beliefs and her marriage plans. Growing up, she was raised in a conservative Muslim family and has three sisters named Urusa, Asfi, and Dolly Javed. Urfi Javed was born in 1997 to parents Ifru Javed and Zakiya Sultana and has always been open about her family background. She once shared that her bold fashion choices are often disapproved of by society because of her religion and the fact that she does not have a godfather in the industry. Javed also shared her reasons for not believing in Islam.

“I am a Muslim girl. Most of the hate comments I receive are from Muslim people. They say that I am tarnishing the image of Islam. They hate me because Muslim men want their women to behave in a certain way,” she said. Javed further explained that the desire to control women within the community is the reason she does not believe in Islam.

She continued, “The reason they troll me is because I don't behave the way they expect me to, according to their religion.”

Urfi Javed's Thoughts on Marriage and Interest in Hinduism

Javed also spoke about her marriage plans at the time and ruled out marrying a Muslim man, stating, “I will never marry a Muslim guy. I don't believe in Islam, and I don't follow any religion.”

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She also said that people should marry whoever they want. Talking about her family, she shared that her mother was a religious woman but never forced her beliefs on her children. She added that, unlike her other siblings, she neither believes in Islam nor follows it. Javed also expressed her interest in Hinduism, saying that she was reading the Bhagavad Gita at the time and wanted to learn more about the religion.

Urfi Javed started her career in showbiz at a very early age and has been part of various television soap operas and reality shows. In 2024, Javed made her acting debut in Dibakar Banerjee's Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 and also appeared as a guest judge on the first season of Samay Raina's India's Got Latent. Today, with over 5 million followers on Instagram, she continues to build her fan base through her unique fashion creations made from everyday items.



(Edited by Harsh Pandey)

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