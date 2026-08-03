The Current Marvel Jesus is For Sure Our Friendly Neighbourhood: Spider-Man: Brand New Day Had The Second-Biggest Opening Weekend Ever On The Box-Office

Brand New Day continues the story a few years after 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home, with Peter Parker still fighting crime in a world that no longer remembers he is the hero behind the mask. Critics have responded warmly too, with several reviewers calling it one of Holland's strongest performances in the role so far.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige described the film's opening as "truly phenomenal," and thanked audiences for choosing to watch it in cinemas. The film now stands as Marvel's final big theatrical release before December's Avengers: Doomsday, a film that has been years in the making as it looks to bring together several ongoing superhero storylines that started with Endgame.

See Also: Spider-Man: Brand New Day Reminder: Things To Know About The New Spider-Man Movie Before Entering The Cinemas

Brand New Day Is Just a Beginning For Marvel’s Run of Year 2026 and Now They Set Their Eyes On Doomsday

The success of Brand New Day matters for Marvel beyond just this one film. Since Endgame, most Marvel releases have struggled to pull in the same size of audience the studio once enjoyed at its peak. Films such as The Marvels and Thunderbolts did earn back their budgets, but both ranked among the studio's weakest performers at the box office. Spider-Man, on the other hand, remains one of Marvel's most dependable and profitable franchises, No Way Home alone brought in almost $2bn worldwide.