The Current Marvel Jesus is For Sure Our Friendly Neighbourhood: Spider-Man: Brand New Day Had The Second-Biggest Opening Weekend Ever On The Box-Office

Key Points:
Spider-Man: Brand New Day, lead by Director Destin Daniel Cretton and actor Tom Holland, pulled in $927mn in ticket sales worldwide over its opening weekend.
Critics have responded warmly too, with several reviewers calling it one of Holland's strongest performances in the role so far.
Since Endgame, most Marvel releases have struggled to pull in the same size of audience the studio once enjoyed at its peak.
By Gopal Ram Tripathi
MARVEL IS YET AGAIN REVIVED by getting a genuine box office smash on their hands. Spider-Man: Brand New Day, lead by Director Destin Daniel Cretton and actor Tom Holland, pulled in $927mn in ticket sales worldwide over its opening weekend, making it the second-biggest opening weekend in movie history. Only Avengers: Endgame, which made more than $1.2bn in its opening weekend back in 2019, has ever done better. For a studio that has had a rocky few years at the cinema, this is exactly the kind of result it needed.
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The numbers behind Brand New Day are hard to ignore. The film easily covered its estimated $225m production budget in a single weekend, and it also set the second-best opening weekend ever in North America, taking in $335m there alone. Outside the United States, the film brought in $572m across more than 73,000 screens, including $121m from China and $49m from UK audiences.
Brand New Day continues the story a few years after 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home, with Peter Parker still fighting crime in a world that no longer remembers he is the hero behind the mask. Critics have responded warmly too, with several reviewers calling it one of Holland's strongest performances in the role so far.
Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige described the film's opening as "truly phenomenal," and thanked audiences for choosing to watch it in cinemas. The film now stands as Marvel's final big theatrical release before December's Avengers: Doomsday, a film that has been years in the making as it looks to bring together several ongoing superhero storylines that started with Endgame.
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The success of Brand New Day matters for Marvel beyond just this one film. Since Endgame, most Marvel releases have struggled to pull in the same size of audience the studio once enjoyed at its peak. Films such as The Marvels and Thunderbolts did earn back their budgets, but both ranked among the studio's weakest performers at the box office. Spider-Man, on the other hand, remains one of Marvel's most dependable and profitable franchises, No Way Home alone brought in almost $2bn worldwide.
This strong result also fits into a wider recovery story for cinemas in general. Since the Covid-19 pandemic sped up the move toward streaming platforms like Netflix, theatres have seen fewer people walking through their doors. But 2026 has brought something of a turnaround, with North American box office earnings on pace to cross $10bn for the first time since 2019. Several films this year have already crossed the $1bn mark worldwide, including Toy Story 5, Michael and The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. July also saw strong results for both Brand New Day and Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, his retelling of the ancient Greek poem, with both films now on track to join that $1bn club as well. Superheroes and Nolan single handedly saved cinema, once again.
Brand New Day's opening weekend is more than just an impressive number, it is a sign of life for both Marvel and the cinema industry as a whole. After a stretch of underwhelming releases, the film shows that audiences will still turn out in huge numbers for the right superhero story, especially one built around a character as beloved as Spider-Man. With Avengers: Doomsday still to come later this year, Marvel will be hoping this momentum carries all the way through to December, while the film industry more broadly looks set to end 2026 on its strongest note in years.
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