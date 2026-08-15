Marvel Is On A Mission: Disney’s D23 Expo Revealed Marvel’s New Announcements, From X-Men Cast To The New Doomsday Special Look Have Left Fans Speechless

Key Points:
Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige brought us with new huge announcements in Disney's D23 Expo.
X-Men Cast is announced, Adam Driver will play the villain and VisionQuest Series releases its first trailer with Paul Bettany and James Spader to reprise their roles.
Doomsday second trailer leaves fans speechless, Hugh Jackman and voice of Ryan Reynolds crashed during the presentation.
MARVEL STUDIOS ARE on their best run this year and on Friday, August 14, 2026 night, Disney’s Entertainment Showcase at D23 brought many surprises and reveals for the Marvel fans. President Kevin Feige headlined the event just like in San Diego Comic Con Hall H and this time he gave more details on the rumored X-Men cast and major updates on upcoming projects.
See Also: Brand New Day Repeating No Way Home Tactic? Why Marvel-Sony Has Kept Sadie Sink's Spider-Man Role a Mystery
President of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige was on stage, he thanked the fans for Brand New Day’s success and welcomed star Sadie Sink onstage with X-Men's Director Jake Schreier. Now, we know that Sadie played the mutant Jean Grey in the Brand New Day movie and Jake is set to direct the new X-Men movie. Fans were hooked as they were about to see the main cast for X-Men. Then the trio welcomed the actors who will be part of the Mutant Saga.
Kit Connor is set to play Cyclops (Scott Summers), Broadway Star Maya Boyd will be Storm, Samara Weaving as Emma Frost, Obsession’s breakout star Inde Navarrette to play Rogue and finally Christopher Abbot as Professor Charles Xavier. But then Adam Driver crashed the party and revealed that he will playing Nathaniel Milbury or Mr. Sinister who will be the main villain in the X-Men movie. He even joked about playing Magneto but that is not true. Driver was present on the stage instead in California at Pinewood Studios. There will be more updates on the rest of the cast told by Kevin Feige in the coming days. Schreier will helm the X-Men movie, which will release on May 5, 2028.
Meanwhile, Paul Bettany will reprise his role as Vision in Marvel Television Show VisionQuest alongside the return of James Spader as Ultron surprised everyone in the event. The show will conclude the WandaVision Trilogy and will also close in on Avengers: Doomsday this year. The series is set to release on October 14, 2026, exclusively on Disney+.
See Also: ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ Trailer Promises Explosive action, Chris Evans Proving His Worthiness Yet Again
D23 opened the stage for Marvel President Kevin Feige, Dr. Doom himself Robert Downey Jr., Captain America (Chris Evans) and Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) to launch a special look at Avengers: Doomsday new trailer worldwide. Steve and Peggy got their happy ending at the end of Endgame but Chris Evans knows that Steve should’ve known better. Dr. Doom is on full display this time in the second trailer and it’s not looking good for the team.
The trailer opens up on Dr. Doom sitting on his throne, we hear Sue Storm’s voice telling everyone in the room about Doom. Everyone seems terrified as if they might be facing their end at last. Dr. Doom was finally shown in action. After the trailer, the cast on stage was interrupted yet again, this time it was Hugh Jackman, the Wolverine and Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool, who was off from the camera crashed the presentation. They joked about how the team can find a spot for them to help them against Doom. It looked like they were teasing their appearance in the upcoming Doomsday movie. The film’s cast was already announced but the two big names were missing and it looks like Hugh and Ryan are added to the squad.
Marvel went all in once again in Disney’s D23 Expo and the future is set and the reboot is near. Avengers: Doomsday will be released on December 18, 2026 and then Marvel will conclude the saga with Secret Wars in 2028. From X-Men to New Additions to the team, Marvel Studios have given to the fans the amount of anticipation that they needed before rushing towards the theatre.
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