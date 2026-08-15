Marvel Is On A Mission: Disney’s D23 Expo Revealed Marvel’s New Announcements, From X-Men Cast To The New Doomsday Special Look Have Left Fans Speechless

Kit Connor is set to play Cyclops (Scott Summers), Broadway Star Maya Boyd will be Storm, Samara Weaving as Emma Frost, Obsession’s breakout star Inde Navarrette to play Rogue and finally Christopher Abbot as Professor Charles Xavier. But then Adam Driver crashed the party and revealed that he will playing Nathaniel Milbury or Mr. Sinister who will be the main villain in the X-Men movie. He even joked about playing Magneto but that is not true. Driver was present on the stage instead in California at Pinewood Studios. There will be more updates on the rest of the cast told by Kevin Feige in the coming days. Schreier will helm the X-Men movie, which will release on May 5, 2028.

Meanwhile, Paul Bettany will reprise his role as Vision in Marvel Television Show VisionQuest alongside the return of James Spader as Ultron surprised everyone in the event. The show will conclude the WandaVision Trilogy and will also close in on Avengers: Doomsday this year. The series is set to release on October 14, 2026, exclusively on Disney+.

See Also: ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ Trailer Promises Explosive action, Chris Evans Proving His Worthiness Yet Again

Doomsday Is Nigh: Avengers: Doomsday Got A New Trailer and Dr. Doom Looks Like An Avengers Level Threat, And They’ve Got Some More Heroes To Their Crew

D23 opened the stage for Marvel President Kevin Feige, Dr. Doom himself Robert Downey Jr., Captain America (Chris Evans) and Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) to launch a special look at Avengers: Doomsday new trailer worldwide. Steve and Peggy got their happy ending at the end of Endgame but Chris Evans knows that Steve should’ve known better. Dr. Doom is on full display this time in the second trailer and it’s not looking good for the team.