ON SEPTEMBER 7, 1996, rap icon Tupac Shakur was murdered in Las Vegas, US. But the case never found its way of resolution until August 31, 2026. A jury found and charged Duane “Keefe D” Davis of orchestrating the murder of the rapper. The 63-year-old was convicted of a single count of murder with a brutal weapon and now will serve a life sentence in prison. After a week-long trial in Las Vegas, the jury found a way to come to this conclusion in less than 3 hours.

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A Case that Took Decades is Now on Every Hip-Hop Fans’ Radar

A decades-old murder case has emerged again and got all of its attention from the fans across the globe. Tupac Shakur was regarded as one of the most influential rappers of all time but was shot and later succumbed to his death days later on September 13, 2026. For years, the rapper’s death remained unresolved until Davis came to the picture. His public statements described that he was present in the Cadillac and passed down the guns to the other members sitting in the backseat. The car pulled up beside Tupac when it stopped at the red light and fired shots at him from the inside. A personal beef from before when Tupac was involved in beating of Davis’s nephew. The only one alive who was in the Cadillac car was Davis out of the four men.