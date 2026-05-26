Rapper Santy Sharma Takes Jibe at Cockroach Janta Party, Calls it “Internet Drama”

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), founded by Indian-origin American student Abhijeet Dipke, has been making major headway online, amassing over 22.8 million Instagram followers in a mere days and surpassing even established political outfits such as the BJP and the Congress in popularity metrics. Amidst facing increasing interference to curb its presence and growth, such as getting their official X account withheld and their website taken down, the CJP has also become the target of scathing comments and questions doubting its motives. The latest personality to voice doubts over the CJP’s alleged motive and agenda is rapper Santy Sharma.

What did rapper Santy Sharma say about the Cockroach Janta Party?

The Indian rapper and independent music artist has taken to his instagram account to deem the Cockroach Janta Party as “nothing more than an internet drama.” In a strongly worded instagram post, Santy Sharma criticized the youth over blindly following viral online trends without doing proper research into the matter. Furthermore, he brought up Dipke’s previous association with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), questioning the founder’s anti-India stance and political agenda.

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“Today, many people blindly follow trends without properly researching the background of individuals leading such campaigns. The founder of this so-called CJP has reportedly been associated with AAP and has shared multiple posts in the past that appeared critical of India itself,” Sharma wrote in the post.

He further argued that if the party’s intention were truly rooted in Nationalism, its focus should’ve been on solving real issues of the nation. Sharma says that in a country like India plagued by “real issues” such as education and employment, the need of the hour would be to engage in meaningful conversation and practical solutions. He further cautioned against instigating “chaos driven by viral trends” and pushing the impressionable Gen Z minds into street protests.

“If someone truly claims to be nationalist, then the focus should be on solving real issues of India — development, employment, education, innovation and national unity — instead of emotionally provoking Gen Z into street protests inspired by situations seen in countries like Nepal or Bangladesh,” Sharma continued.

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Shanty also alleged that the origin of such social media campaigns and accounts seem dubious at best, and are purportedly linked to Pakistan, Bangladesh, and others who engage in anti-India narratives. “No political party is perfect, including BJP, and criticism is part of democracy. But creating unnecessary instability, outrage culture and online propaganda is not the solution for India’s growth,” Santy further wrote in his Instagram post.

About Santy Sharma

Santy Sharma is a Indian-based rapper, independent music artist, and an internet personality whose recent work portfolio includes working on the Housefull 5 music soundtrack. Hailing from Madhya Pradesh, Sharma is well known for his unspoken and unfiltered views on trending social and digital issues. He has amassed a massive following for his music and persona and controversial statements which has, at times, embroiled him in controversy.