Swara Bhasker Hits Back at Body Shamers With 'Moti' Blouse at Rise and Fall Season 2 Premiere

ACTRESS SWARA BHASKER HAS HIT BACK at nagging netizens who won't stop commenting about her post-partum weight. During the premiere of the reality television show ‘Rise and Fall’ Season 2 on Saturday, September 26, 2026, the actress strutted onto the stage wearing a rather eye-catching ensemble: in front of her bedazzled purple blouse, the word Moti (fat) was embroidered in gold detailing. When asked why she decided to wear an outfit with the word fat, Bhasker explained that it was her way of responding to trolls who have naggingly commented about her increased weight after the birth of her child three years back in 2023, and remarked this is her way of owning the cruel remarks that have been leveled at her.

Swara Bhasker’s “Moti” Outfit During Rise and Fall Season 2 Premiere

Swara is amongst the 15 contestants of the latest season of Rise and Fall, hosted by Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag. When fellow contestants asked about her decision to wear an outfit with Moti written on the front, the actress commented upon the body shaming she has been subjected to for the past three years after the birth of her daughter Raabiyaa.

Addressing Sehwag, Bhasker talked about how the issue of her postpartum weight has become a debatable topic for strangers online. “Meri beti teen saal ki hai. Aur teen saal se mujhe itna logon ne…ajnabiyon ne, jinko mai bilkul nahi janti, social media pe, yahan wahan. (My daughter is three years old now. For three years now, strangers who I don't know have trolled me on social media and elsewhere),” the actress remarked.

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Bhasker also listed the harsh comments that people have made online regarding her weight — comparing her to everything ranging from ‘buffalo’ to ‘hippo’ and more. She said, “Moti hogayi hai, bhains hogayi hai, gai hogayi hai, hippo hogayi hai, haathi hogayi hai. Maine kaha mai sab hogayi hoon. Ab mai aapke in saare terminology ko accept karke own karti hoon. (She has become fat, she looks like a buffalo, cow, hippo, elephant. I said, yes, I have become that. I accept your terminology and own it now).”