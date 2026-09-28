Swara Bhasker Hits Back at Body Shamers With 'Moti' Blouse at Rise and Fall Season 2 Premiere

Key Points
Swara Bhasker wore a purple saree with 'Moti' (fat) embroidered on the blouse to the Rise and Fall 2 premiere, telling host Virender Sehwag it was a direct response to three years of online body-shaming since her daughter's birth.
She listed the terms strangers have called her — buffalo, cow, hippo, elephant — and said she now accepts and owns all of them rather than letting them sting.
Bhasker is one of 15 contestants on Rise and Fall Season 2, now hosted by Virender Sehwag (replacing Season 1 host Ashneer Grover), alongside names like Karan Patel, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Gautam Gulati and Tehzaad Poonawalla.
ACTRESS SWARA BHASKER HAS HIT BACK at nagging netizens who won't stop commenting about her post-partum weight. During the premiere of the reality television show ‘Rise and Fall’ Season 2 on Saturday, September 26, 2026, the actress strutted onto the stage wearing a rather eye-catching ensemble: in front of her bedazzled purple blouse, the word Moti (fat) was embroidered in gold detailing. When asked why she decided to wear an outfit with the word fat, Bhasker explained that it was her way of responding to trolls who have naggingly commented about her increased weight after the birth of her child three years back in 2023, and remarked this is her way of owning the cruel remarks that have been leveled at her.
Swara is amongst the 15 contestants of the latest season of Rise and Fall, hosted by Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag. When fellow contestants asked about her decision to wear an outfit with Moti written on the front, the actress commented upon the body shaming she has been subjected to for the past three years after the birth of her daughter Raabiyaa.
Addressing Sehwag, Bhasker talked about how the issue of her postpartum weight has become a debatable topic for strangers online. “Meri beti teen saal ki hai. Aur teen saal se mujhe itna logon ne…ajnabiyon ne, jinko mai bilkul nahi janti, social media pe, yahan wahan. (My daughter is three years old now. For three years now, strangers who I don't know have trolled me on social media and elsewhere),” the actress remarked.
See also: “We Are All Bisexuals”: Swara Bhasker’s Bold Claim Sets Off Social Media Storm
Bhasker also listed the harsh comments that people have made online regarding her weight — comparing her to everything ranging from ‘buffalo’ to ‘hippo’ and more. She said, “Moti hogayi hai, bhains hogayi hai, gai hogayi hai, hippo hogayi hai, haathi hogayi hai. Maine kaha mai sab hogayi hoon. Ab mai aapke in saare terminology ko accept karke own karti hoon. (She has become fat, she looks like a buffalo, cow, hippo, elephant. I said, yes, I have become that. I accept your terminology and own it now).”
Swara Bhasker married political activist Fahad Ahmad back in January 2023. The couple welcomed their baby daughter Raabiyaa in 2023.
Swara Bhasker previously came under online scrutiny after she commented upon Deepika Padukone’s movie Padmavat and one of the scenes in it. Appearing at the Woman Life Freedom Talk, at the India International Centre in Delhi on August 31, 2026, the actress said that the movie’s Jauhar scene — wherein women sacrificed themselves in the fire to escape capture and assault from enemy forces — made her uncomfortable and termed it as “problematic.”
See also: Swara Bhaskar Criticises ‘Padmaavat’ Jauhar Scene, Says The Scene Troubled Her
Bhasker remarked that the scene sent a wrong message to the survivors of sexual assault, remarking that the scene implies that a survivor should feel like a coward for choosing to live instead of dying to save honor. Her comments triggered a debate online, with many arguing that the actress was unaware of the historical context of that particular scene and was trivializing it. Critics and social media users argued that Bhasker misrepresented jauhar as an act of cowardice rather than a desperate choice against enslavement and sexual violence
‘Rise and Fall’ is an Indian reality television series streaming for free on Prime Video and the MX Player Android app. The core premise of the show is centered on power play: contestants are divided into two categories — “rulers” and “workers” — with both of them vying for power. This season’s contestants include 15 personalities from distinct fields, such as Shehzad Poonawalla, Raj Grover, Tej Pratap Singh, Niharika Tiwari, and Manish Kashyap among others.
Rise and Fall Season 2 is hosted by Indian cricket Virender Sehwag, who replaced the previous season’s host Ashneer Grover. The show premiered on Saturday, September 26, 2026, with new episodes scheduled to be released daily at 12pm.
(Edited by Harsh Pandey)
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