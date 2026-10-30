From ‘Daag Acche Hain’ to ‘Har Ek Friend Zaroori Hota Hai’: 5 Iconic Brand Taglines That Every Indian Remembers

INDIA’S ADVERTISING WORLD offers more than just a brand. While some ads decide to be basic, others make people question what they are doing. Some brand ads and taglines inspire others and touch the hearts of millions with unforgettable words. From the director’s camera to TV screens, some taglines become more than just slogans and stay in the people’s minds.

Each of these taglines reveals the brand’s motto, personality, and the promise it offers. Many belong to Indian brands, like Amul, with its tagline “Utterly Butterly Delicious,” while others come from international companies that try to resonate with Indian audiences through their culturally relevant taglines, like Coca-Cola’s “Thanda Matlab Coca-Cola (Cold Means Coca-Cola).”

Let’s look at five of these taglines that have stuck in the minds of millions of Indians and that people can recall without looking at the logo or brand name.