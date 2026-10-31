“Punjabian Nu Na Sikhaao Ladaayia Kida Ladnaa”: Diljit Dosanjh takes indirect dig at CJP during Delhi concert

AI generated summary, newsroom-reviewed
ON FRIDAY, OCTOBER 30, 2026, Diljit Dosanjh had the opening day of his Aura India Tour 2026 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. The whole stadium was filled with people, and the artist gave a sold-out performance. Thousands gathered to enjoy the evening with music, entertainment, and a performance by a singer loved by all his fans. But his concert took an unexpected turn when the singer started addressing the controversies surrounding his remarks on the protest organised by Cockroach Janata Party founder Abhijeet Dipke.
In June, 2026, during an instagram live session when a fan asked the singer about his opinion on the NEET protests, he responded, “Keep me away from protests and such things. I am an artist, bro. I am not a politician.” Following this, many criticised the singer and called him a hypocrite for not speaking about the students' protest while being part of Satluj, a movie that was said to be politically charged and was taken down by the government 48 hours after its release.
The singer pointed out how his “I am an artist, bro” remark drew criticism from CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke. He didn’t name anyone while telling everyone his side of the story and just shared his thoughts on stage. He said, “I love all of you because I am an artist, bro. I am being quiet, so let me stay quiet. I support all of you.” “Punjabian nu na sikhaao ladaayia kida ladnaa (Don't teach Punjabis how to fight),” he added further.
He further talked about the movie Satluj and said, “The film you are making fun of on stage, Jaswant Singh Kalra’s film, — we fought for the film for a long time. I love all of you. If someone hates us, it's okay. But I love all of you.” Then the concert continued with some more of his banger songs, with fans singing along. He then invited some fans to dance with him, and there was also a moment when he brought a Delhi Police personnel who was present at the concert onto the stage and thanked her.
While he did not mention any names in his address, it was clear that he was talking about the CJP protest. After the concert, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke wrote a message for the singer.
Following Diljit's remarks at his concert, Abhijeet Dipke took to Instagram and penned a note for the singer. He started his note with, “Paaji (Brother), back in June, when we were protesting, I was a little hurt by your comment. Not because I had anything against you personally, but because I’ve always seen you as someone who speaks up for the cause, just like you said yourself.” He further added that he is an admirer of the singer and that this will never change.
Dipke also mentioned that he attends the singer's concerts. “In fact, I came to your concert in Chicago this May, just before returning to India, not just for your music, but because I’ve always had immense respect for the person you are.” He said he respects the artist for taking Indian culture to the global stage without forgetting his roots, and this was the reason why Dipke felt hurt by the comment made by Diljit.
He further wrote at the end that just one comment and misunderstanding would not change how much he respects and admires the singer. “Baki paaji, chhota bhai samajh ke mitti pao. And at last I would like to say, ‘Gabru ta vairi nu vi mitha bolda, ni tu ta feer jatt da pyar goriye’ (Anyway, brother, consider me your younger brother and let it go. And lastly, I would like to say, ‘A true Punjabi lad speaks sweetly even to his enemies, and you are, after all, the love of a Jatt, my beautiful girl’).”
[Rh/VP/RS]
Suggested Reading: