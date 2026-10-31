“Punjabian Nu Na Sikhaao Ladaayia Kida Ladnaa”: Diljit Dosanjh takes indirect dig at CJP during Delhi concert

Following Diljit's remarks at his concert, Abhijeet Dipke took to Instagram and penned a note for the singer. He started his note with, “Paaji (Brother), back in June, when we were protesting, I was a little hurt by your comment. Not because I had anything against you personally, but because I’ve always seen you as someone who speaks up for the cause, just like you said yourself.” He further added that he is an admirer of the singer and that this will never change.

Dipke also mentioned that he attends the singer's concerts. “In fact, I came to your concert in Chicago this May, just before returning to India, not just for your music, but because I’ve always had immense respect for the person you are.” He said he respects the artist for taking Indian culture to the global stage without forgetting his roots, and this was the reason why Dipke felt hurt by the comment made by Diljit.

He further wrote at the end that just one comment and misunderstanding would not change how much he respects and admires the singer. “Baki paaji, chhota bhai samajh ke mitti pao. And at last I would like to say, ‘Gabru ta vairi nu vi mitha bolda, ni tu ta feer jatt da pyar goriye’ (Anyway, brother, consider me your younger brother and let it go. And lastly, I would like to say, ‘A true Punjabi lad speaks sweetly even to his enemies, and you are, after all, the love of a Jatt, my beautiful girl’).”

[Rh/VP/RS]