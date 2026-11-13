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Is a Desi ‘Heated Rivalry’ remake in the cards? Both Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra name each other as preferred co-stars for romantic TV show on Koffee with Karan, leaving netizens excited

Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra name each other for a Heated Rivalry remake. Fans now want Karan Johar to bring the Desi version to life
In the image Sidharth Malhotra and Varun are shown in SOTY, Heated Rivalry remake
Fans in the comment sections are demanding that Karan Johar take up the project and make a Desi Heated RivalryX
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THE CANADIAN SERIES Heated Rivalry (2025) has once again become a topic of discussion in India after actor Sidharth Malhotra was asked by talk show host and director Karan Johar whom he would prefer as a co-star for the series remake. The same question was asked to Varun Dhawan in an earlier episode of the last season of Koffee with Karan, and guess what? Both actors named each other. 

From Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda to Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor, the guests are giving netizens plenty of tea to discuss. In Episode 3 of Season 9 released on October 28, 2026, featuring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, Varun was asked whom he would like to act with in Heated Rivalry. He immediately replied, "Sidharth Malhotra", and fans of the series went frenzy over his comment. In the recent episode, Sidharth also said that he would like to act with Varun Dhawan. Now, fans in the comment sections are demanding that Karan Johar take up the project and make the series happen. 

In the image Varun Dhawan is shown in Koffee with Karan
Varun was asked whom he would like to act with in Heated Rivalry, he immediately replied, "Sidharth Malhotra"X

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Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra Want to Star in a Heated Rivalry Remake

Heated Rivalry is a Canadian sports romance television series starring Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams. It premiered on November 28, 2025. The series depicts a romance set in the world of hockey, where Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov are two major players bound by ambition and rivalry. Both are big stars who feel drawn to each other, and their feelings gradually turn into romance.

In the earlier episode, when Karan Johar aka KJo asked Varun Dhawan, "If you had to do a Heated Rivalry remake with a male actor…", the actor did not even let KJo complete the question and immediately answered, "Sid, Sid, Sid."

In the image Varun Dhawan Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra is shown
Eagle-eyed netizens were quick to notice Kiara's reaction to the discussion, as she responded, "NOOOO"Instagram

Karan Johar then said that they would look good together, to which Varun replied that he thought there was some chemistry between them in their debut movie, Student of the Year (2012), as well. He further mentioned that many people felt, "me and Sid should end up together more than Alia."

In the latest episode of Koffee with Karan dated November 11, 2026, the discussion continued with Sidharth Malhotra and his wife Kiara Advani as guests. KJo once again asked Sidharth the same question, to which he replied, "Okay, I've not seen that show but I've heard versions of what that show is about and my first fellow co-star, it has to be Varun."

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In the image Sidharth Malhotra is shown
KJo once again asked Sidharth the same question about Heated Rivalry remake and his preferred co-starX

Karan then took the conversation up a notch and said, "I think they should start making out in a movie." Eagle-eyed netizens were quick to notice Kiara's reaction to the discussion, as she responded, "NOOOO," to which Karan added, "I would pay to watch."

Fans Demand a Desi Heated Rivalry Remake

Following the release of these episodes, fans have started expecting a "Desi Heated Rivalry" remake and want Karan Johar to direct it, saying that "this is his area of expertise."

One fan on X wrote, "not only Varun wants the Desi Heated Rivalry remake but Sidharth wants it too. They both took each other's names when asked for the co-star!! Karan Johar, listen up. Stop bulshi**ing around and make it happen!! VarunSid is ready for it. Don’t just say 'I’d pay to watch.' Do it!."

Fans on Instagram are also going crazy over the idea, making reels and commenting while appreciating the suggestion. One user wrote, "Soty (student of the year) would've been perfect without Alia," while another fan told Karan, "you just have one job man."

Another user called out Kiara Advani and wrote, "Kiara plz plz lend your husband for the greater good of the bl (boys love) community." Another commented, "the chemistry would be insane."

[Rh/VP/VS]

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In the image Sidharth Malhotra and Varun are shown in SOTY, Heated Rivalry remake
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