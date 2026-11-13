Is a Desi ‘Heated Rivalry’ remake in the cards? Both Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra name each other as preferred co-stars for romantic TV show on Koffee with Karan, leaving netizens excited

THE CANADIAN SERIES Heated Rivalry (2025) has once again become a topic of discussion in India after actor Sidharth Malhotra was asked by talk show host and director Karan Johar whom he would prefer as a co-star for the series remake. The same question was asked to Varun Dhawan in an earlier episode of the last season of Koffee with Karan, and guess what? Both actors named each other.

From Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda to Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor, the guests are giving netizens plenty of tea to discuss. In Episode 3 of Season 9 released on October 28, 2026, featuring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, Varun was asked whom he would like to act with in Heated Rivalry. He immediately replied, "Sidharth Malhotra", and fans of the series went frenzy over his comment. In the recent episode, Sidharth also said that he would like to act with Varun Dhawan. Now, fans in the comment sections are demanding that Karan Johar take up the project and make the series happen.