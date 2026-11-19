By Love Gupta
CAN YOU RECALL humming "Washing Powder Nirma" although there was absolutely no need for that thought to pop into your mind at all? Or maybe you ever caught yourself humming "Vicco Turmeric, nahi cosmetic"?
Back then all a brand needed was a good jingle, TV commercial, or tagline to keep a brand name on their mind. No Instagram reels or influencers needed to tell people what to purchase. But fast forward to the year 2026, the situation has quite changed, now brands may have one motto that is to go viral on Instagram. But here's the twist, the internet can be a brand's biggest cheerleader one day and its harshest critic the next. A clever meme can make a brand go viral, while an insensitive joke or a poorly judged campaign can trigger backlash and damage its whole reputation.
Gone are those days, when brands used to spent millions trying to make something go viral? Consumers now themselves become a part of a brand's marketing team. Vaseline India is just another case at this point. The playful distortion of the brand name to "Baseline" by a Korean skincare maker became an internet sensation. Rather than ignoring the joke, Vaseline decided to make it part of its marketing strategy, temporarily renaming itself "Basseline" and crafting a full-blown campaign based on the online buzz. As reported by Hindustan Unilever, the initial estimates indicate that the movement generated over 60 million views and over 40,000 followers on Instagram within 25 days. Here is community marketing at work.
Consumers are not only purchasing products but actively participating in discussions about brands. However, there is one thing to remember that each viral meme may not be worth the brand’s attention. Reacting to every internet meme will only make the brand look opportunistic rather than relatable.
Trying "too hard" is the new marketing blunder. From brands using phrases such as 'slay', 'rizz' or 'no cap' in their marketing campaigns, we have seen it all. At times it works but most of the time it comes across as somebody desperately trying to fit in.
When Flipkart launched its 2026 campaign 'Are You Really Gen Z?' before its Big Billion Days Sale, it was one of its kind. By presenting challenges to test knowledge about Gen Z's language, fashion, beauty and internet culture in the form of CAPTCHA style puzzles, Flipkart invited consumers to unlock special deals on fashion and beauty products for clearing those challenges. Flipkart used a great insight that younger generations become more conscious whenever brands try to adopt their language to be considered as part of their world.
Have you ever thought about why people stand in line for many hours to acquire a small toy? Well let’s meet Labubu. POP MART, the Chinese collectible toys company behind this trend, turned Labubu into a worldwide trend through blind-box packaging, limited editions, and celebrity appearances. It was not only the pleasure of having the toy but also the thrill of knowing what it contained and sharing the experience online.
Here comes the FOMO or what we can call fear of missing out, a super marketing technique that brands have started to use. Limited editions and exclusives create a sense of urgency and make people fear they might miss their opportunity. However, when does excitement turn into excessive consumption? This is something brands cannot afford to overlook.
But now comes an important question, do the brand have full right to overshoot such clever marketing gimmicks?
There are some significant ethical considerations involved. For instance, paid influencer promotions can sometimes be misleading since it could be difficult to tell where recommendations end and advertising begins. India’s Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) mandates the disclosure of relationships using hashtags such as #Ad or #Sponsored to indicate a material relationship with the brand. Another issue to be considered is data privacy. Although personalised advertisements are quite convenient, consumers are entitled to know how the data was obtained and used. India’s Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023, allows obtaining parental consent and limits the tracking and targeting of advertising to children, as per Section 9. Nonetheless, this regulation is due to come into effect in 18 months after the November 2025 notification, rather than right away. Last but not least, brands need to make sure that they do not use scarcity claims, manipulate customers’ insecurities or encourage impulse purchases.
So then, what should companies be doing differently?
Maybe the answer is not to try to sound young, use slang, or jump on every viral audio. It is being who listens better. Companies need to build out actual communities, work with creators who genuinely believe in the product, respect consumers' privacy, and create experiences that extend beyond a social media fad.
That's because the generation raised on ads has now reached an age where it questions them. And maybe that is the ultimate lesson of Gen Z marketing: you can pay for attention, manufacture hype, and replicate trends but you cannot manufacture trust.
Writer is a postgraduate student at the Indian Institute of Management, Rohtak, Haryana
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