CAN YOU RECALL humming "Washing Powder Nirma" although there was absolutely no need for that thought to pop into your mind at all? Or maybe you ever caught yourself humming "Vicco Turmeric, nahi cosmetic"?

Back then all a brand needed was a good jingle, TV commercial, or tagline to keep a brand name on their mind. No Instagram reels or influencers needed to tell people what to purchase. But fast forward to the year 2026, the situation has quite changed, now brands may have one motto that is to go viral on Instagram. But here's the twist, the internet can be a brand's biggest cheerleader one day and its harshest critic the next. A clever meme can make a brand go viral, while an insensitive joke or a poorly judged campaign can trigger backlash and damage its whole reputation.

Gone are those days, when brands used to spent millions trying to make something go viral? Consumers now themselves become a part of a brand's marketing team. Vaseline India is just another case at this point. The playful distortion of the brand name to "Baseline" by a Korean skincare maker became an internet sensation. Rather than ignoring the joke, Vaseline decided to make it part of its marketing strategy, temporarily renaming itself "Basseline" and crafting a full-blown campaign based on the online buzz. As reported by Hindustan Unilever, the initial estimates indicate that the movement generated over 60 million views and over 40,000 followers on Instagram within 25 days. Here is community marketing at work.