‘Friday the 13th Energy’: Microsoft experience nearly day-long global outage with workplace services going down; Internet thanks tech giant for “extended weekend”

MICROSOFT has witnessed an unexpected outage, leaving millions of professionals stranded. Millions of users experienced disruption of several services related to the workplace amid the global outage. The disruption, which began on late hours of Thursday November 12, 2026, continued into Friday, November 13, affecting multiple Microsoft services including Outlook, Teams, Copilot and Microsoft 365.

The disruption halted work across several countries with people reporting difficulties in accessing their emails, scheduling meetings and using other workplace apps. According to outage-tracking website DownDetector, reports of disruptions came from at least 74 countries within an hour.

The official account on X, Microsoft 365 Status, has been providing frequent updates regarding the recovery efforts being made by the company. The company initially reported problems accessing Exchange Online mailboxes in the Americas before confirming that the disruption was affecting multiple Microsoft 365 services. In an update posted on November 13, 2026, at 5:39 p.m. (IST), the company said, "We’re seeing encouraging recovery progress, with service availability and email delivery performance improving across a growing portion of affected Microsoft 365 infrastructure. Some users may still experience intermittent issues as recovery actions continue. "

White the disruption became a headache to professionals, the internet had a field day at the expense of the tech giant. Social media users flooded with memes with many joking about getting free breaks from work.