‘Friday the 13th Energy’: Microsoft experience nearly day-long global outage with workplace services going down; Internet thanks tech giant for “extended weekend”

AI generated summary, newsroom-reviewed
MICROSOFT has witnessed an unexpected outage, leaving millions of professionals stranded. Millions of users experienced disruption of several services related to the workplace amid the global outage. The disruption, which began on late hours of Thursday November 12, 2026, continued into Friday, November 13, affecting multiple Microsoft services including Outlook, Teams, Copilot and Microsoft 365.
The disruption halted work across several countries with people reporting difficulties in accessing their emails, scheduling meetings and using other workplace apps. According to outage-tracking website DownDetector, reports of disruptions came from at least 74 countries within an hour.
The official account on X, Microsoft 365 Status, has been providing frequent updates regarding the recovery efforts being made by the company. The company initially reported problems accessing Exchange Online mailboxes in the Americas before confirming that the disruption was affecting multiple Microsoft 365 services. In an update posted on November 13, 2026, at 5:39 p.m. (IST), the company said, "We’re seeing encouraging recovery progress, with service availability and email delivery performance improving across a growing portion of affected Microsoft 365 infrastructure. Some users may still experience intermittent issues as recovery actions continue. "
White the disruption became a headache to professionals, the internet had a field day at the expense of the tech giant. Social media users flooded with memes with many joking about getting free breaks from work.
According to Microsoft’s update, the disruption began with problems outage affecting Exchange Online, the cloud-based service that powers Outlook’s email infrastructure. On November 12, Microsoft acknowledged reports of users experiencing difficulties accessing their accounts. The tech giant confirmed that parts of its infrastructure were experiencing elevated loads, which contributed to connectivity issues.
In subsequent updates, Microsoft explained that several servers had unexpectedly become unavailable after failing an automated health check. The workload was redirected to operational services, putting additional pressure on them and affecting their functioning efficiency.
The overload on some servers eventually extended to other Microsoft services that rely on Exchange Online and email infrastructure.
According to Microsoft, users experienced disruption while using Outlook, Teams Copilot, SharePoint Online and other Microsoft 365 services. While Teams also faced disruptions, not every feature has been affected as core Teams functions, including joining meetings and sending messages, remained largely operational.
Microsoft has so far shared over 20 posts on X, giving regular updates about the situation.
The social media was flooded with memes and sarcastic takes on the situation. Amid the Jensen Huang controversy, and his resignation, users were quick to point out how the tech world is witnessing a “dark day,” especially on the account of it being Friday the 13th.
A Microsoft outage followed the company asking for voluntary exit from reportedly 60,000 employees in late October, which irked many users. “Has anyone asked the 60,000 engineers you let go recently how to fix it,” wrote one user on X.
People also started building conspiracy theories, finding discrepancies over multiple updates given by the team. With the services being down for over 15 hours, users suspected a cyber attack. However, the company has repeatedly maintained it is a server failure and traffic regulation issue.
Others were joking about the situation with a few suggesting the company to rebrand its cloud service into “Microsoft 364,” playing on the name of the service being a reference to it being available throughout the year.
Some workers also silently celebrated an “extended week-end” on account of the fact this happened on a Friday. Users are also contradicting Microsoft’s recent update about gradual improvement, noting that they are still facing the same issues.
In its latest update, posted on November 13, 2026, at 4:41 p.m. (IST), Microsoft said that they have made additional progress toward recovery, with traffic being gradually restored. The Microsoft 365 Status account posted, “We’re seeing improvements in key scenarios, including mailbox access and delayed email processing, though some intermittent issues may continue. Our focus is extending these recovery actions across remaining affected infrastructure while continuing stabilization and adding capacity to improve consistency”
What caused the Microsoft Outage?
According to Microsoft’s updates, the outage was caused by unexpected server failures and traffic overload in the Exchange Online services.
What services are down during the outage?
Outlook, Microsoft 365, Copilot, Teams, SharePoint Online, Planner and Microsoft To Do were among the affected services as reported by the users and the company.
When did the Microsoft outage begin?
The disruption began on Thursday, November 12, 2026, when Microsoft first reported problems accessing Exchange Online mailboxes in America.
[Rh/HP]
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