Sonakshi Sinha reacts to Rahul Gandhi’s remark

Sinha first shared a note from the Instagram page Woemaniyah, which questioned why people were uncomfortable with the idea of Sonia Gandhi sitting on her husband Rajiv Gandhi's lap during family meals.

It read, "So now the uncs are losing their marbles because Sonia Gandhi would sit on Rajiv Gandhi's lap at lunch? Imagine having so little going on in that pea-sized brain of yours, and being so thoroughly warped by loveless, patriarchal marriages that a husband and wife being besotted with each other looks like a social transgression (sic)"

Sonakshi then added her own take to the post, writing, "Dammmmn my future kids have no idea what's coming their way. Buckle up kiddos (wherever you'll are right now) (sic)." She accompanied the message with several laughing emojis, taking a dig at those questioning Sonia and Rajiv Gandhi's relationship.

Her reaction followed Rahul Gandhi's remarks on Monday, November 16, 2026, during the launch of his mother Sonia Gandhi's memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, in New Delhi.