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ACTRESS AND VLOGGER Sonakshi Sinha shared an Instagram Story reacting to the recent social media debate surrounding Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remark, "Every meal, there would be Papa, and on Papa's lap, there would be Mama." The actress first reposted a note by Instagram page Woemaniyah questioning the criticism directed at Sonia Gandhi. In the story, she added a personal note, joking that her future children had a lot coming their way.
Sonakshi took a jibe at those criticising the Congress MP's remarks and accompanied her message with several laughing emojis. She married actor Zaheer Iqbal in 2024 after dating him for several years. The couple often shares glimpses of their life on social media, including holiday pictures and playful exchanges.
Sinha first shared a note from the Instagram page Woemaniyah, which questioned why people were uncomfortable with the idea of Sonia Gandhi sitting on her husband Rajiv Gandhi's lap during family meals.
It read, "So now the uncs are losing their marbles because Sonia Gandhi would sit on Rajiv Gandhi's lap at lunch? Imagine having so little going on in that pea-sized brain of yours, and being so thoroughly warped by loveless, patriarchal marriages that a husband and wife being besotted with each other looks like a social transgression (sic)"
Sonakshi then added her own take to the post, writing, "Dammmmn my future kids have no idea what's coming their way. Buckle up kiddos (wherever you'll are right now) (sic)." She accompanied the message with several laughing emojis, taking a dig at those questioning Sonia and Rajiv Gandhi's relationship.
Her reaction followed Rahul Gandhi's remarks on Monday, November 16, 2026, during the launch of his mother Sonia Gandhi's memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, in New Delhi.
Rahul Gandhi shared the anecdote while addressing the audience at the book launch. Recalling family meals during his childhood, he said that his mother, Sonia Gandhi, would often sit on the lap of his father, former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.
"Every meal, there would be Papa, and on Papa's lap, there would be Mama," Gandhi said.
He further explained that this happened so often that he grew up thinking it was normal. Recalling a visit to a friend's house, he said he once asked his friend, "What is going on? Why is your mother not sitting on your father's lap?"
The remark later drew criticism from several opposition leaders and sparked a debate on social media. Responding to the criticism, Rahul Gandhi shared a post on X featuring a 12th-century sculpture from Karnataka's Hoysaleshwar Temple depicting Goddess Parvati sitting on Lord Shiva's lap.
He shared the image with the caption, "Fear, anger and hatred have woven a web in the hearts of BJP and RSS supporters that stops them from experiencing and expressing love. As a true Hindu, it is my duty to free them from this web, so that they too can start to experience the breathtaking beauty and joy of love and belonging in their lives. Satyam Shivam Sundaram."
[Rh/VP/HP]
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