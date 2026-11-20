ONE OF THE MOST popular movie couples of Bollywood, Rohan and Poo from the iconic movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (K3G, 2001) has been featured again but this in an advertisement. The ebullient characters were played by the actors Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor. The movie will complete its 25 years on December 14, 2026.
Hrithik-Kareena duo have shared the screen after 23 years. Their last film was Director Sooraj Barjatya’s Mai Prem Ki Deewani Hoon in 2003. The ad film is a part of American company Airbnb’s effort to lure the audience to experience the grand luxury of the recreated Raichand themed house which was seen in the movie. The clip was posted on the company's official Instagram handle on Thursday November 19, 2026.
The clip also brings back the same chemistry between Poo and Rohan, now successfully married for 25 years with Kareena still flaunting her blowhard lines like, “Kaun hain ye, jo Poo ke ghar aayenge? Who are they?” when Hrithik's character shows her the list of guests, pointing towards the customers who can now book the property on the Airbnb website.
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When they both are preparing their aarti ki thali to welcome their guests Karan Johar, The director of the movie K3G appears before them. In the end all three of them stand together to welcome their guests in with the Thali, in the same style as Rohan’s mother Nandini Raichand (Jaya Bachchan) was seen in the movie.
Marking the comeback of one of their favourite on screen couples, fans of Poo and Rohan shared their happiness on social media.
“Still looks the best among all,” commented one user on instagram.
“All our dreams and childhood teasing a comeback, ufff," wrote another.
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Defining Kareena Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan as the hottest couple of bollywood, one user wrote on X that, “no matter what year is the couple slaying as always.”
The user wrote on his X account it’s strange that after K3G the couple doesn’t have any single memorable movie, so it's time for a, “solid reunion project?”
[Rh/GS]
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