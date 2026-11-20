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When they both are preparing their aarti ki thali to welcome their guests Karan Johar, The director of the movie K3G appears before them. In the end all three of them stand together to welcome their guests in with the Thali, in the same style as Rohan’s mother Nandini Raichand (Jaya Bachchan) was seen in the movie.

Fans flooded the social media with applause

Marking the comeback of one of their favourite on screen couples, fans of Poo and Rohan shared their happiness on social media.

“Still looks the best among all,” commented one user on instagram.

“All our dreams and childhood teasing a comeback, ufff," wrote another.