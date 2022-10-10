Air pollution causes fatal health risks other than respiratory illnesses

From dementia to altering brain structure in kids, from sudden heart attacks to autism risk -- the health impact of long-term exposure to air pollution is not just respiratory illnesses, as several new studies have documented this year alone.

These new investigations raise a fresh alarm for the governments and agencies in India to fast-track their efforts to safeguard the population from air pollution.

Exposure to above-average levels of outdoor air pollution increases the risk of death by 20 percent, and the risk of death from cardiovascular disease by 17 percent, according to a team of researchers, including one of Indian origin.

The study, published in the journal 'PLOS ONE' in June, showed that using wood or kerosene-burning stoves, not properly ventilated through a chimney, to cook food or heat the home also increases the overall risk of death (by 23 percent and 9 percent, respectively) and cardiovascular death risk (by 36 percent and 19 percent, respectively).