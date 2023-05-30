Rising global temperatures can trigger deadly tsunamis from Antarctica

"The landslides can also destroy infrastructure including subsea cables, meaning future such events would create a wide range of economic and social impacts.



"Our findings highlight how we urgently need to enhance our understanding of how global climate change might influence the stability of these regions and potential for future tsunamis," Gales said.



Researchers first found evidence of ancient landslides off Antarctica in 2017 in the eastern Ross Sea.



They uncovered layers of weak, fossilised and biologically-rich sediments hundreds of metres beneath the seafloor.



These formed beneath extensive areas of underwater landslides, many of which cut more than 100 metres into the seabed.



The scientists said these weak layers - made up of historic biological material - made the area susceptible to failure in the face of earthquakes and other seismic activity.