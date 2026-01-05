Heatstroke in Dogs and Cats: Why It’s More Dangerous in Hot Countries

By Andy Dellert
Heatstroke is an extremely dangerous and possibly deadly form of overheating affecting both dogs and cats when their body temperature exceeds safe levels. The risk of overheating is greatly increased in warm weather conditions, such as in many parts of the UAE, which makes it difficult for animals to naturally cool themselves through evaporative processes (cooling), as well as through environmental conditions.
As pet owners, by understanding what the symptoms are, how to treat heatstroke emergencies, and how the environment in a country like the UAE increases the risk of heatstroke for your pets, you will be able to protect your pets effectively from this danger.
When a dog or cat's body temperature exceeds its normal temperature limits (i.e., greater than 39.5°C / 103.1°F), but the pet has no ability to cool itself down. Unlike people, animals have a limited ability to "sweat". Dogs use panting primarily as their means of regulating their temperature.
Cats also rely on "grooming" and lying in shaded areas to cool themselves. When temperatures become excessive, due to either extreme heat or extreme humidity, neither panting nor resting in shade can provide adequate cooling for pets to prevent rapid heating of the body and subsequent damage to organs inside the animal. If left untreated, it may result in death.
Promptly recognizing the early warning signs for this potentially life-threatening condition is critical to your ability to save your pet's life. The symptoms will generally occur rapidly and can be indicative of:
• A rapid rate of breathing/panting (canines)
• The animal's body temperature is high.
• The animal drools excessively or foams at the mouth.
• The color of the gums appears bright red or blue.
• Lethargy, weakness, or the inability to stand.
• Confusion/disorientation.
• The vomiting/diarrhea;
• Loss of consciousness/convulsions (very severe cases).
In cats, you may see the symptoms as described above; however, the cat may not show as many overt symptoms such as rapid breathing, lethargy, and unresponsive behavior, because cats do not pant. All heat related distress in animals needs to be addressed immediately.
In addition to the risks described above, many countries with very hot weather, e.g., the UAE, also have some unique hazards for dogs and other pets:
• Ambient Temperature: The ambient temperature in these countries can be quite high during the summer months (often higher than 40°C), causing an animal's normal cooling mechanisms to fail.
• Humidity: Animals will cool themselves through panting. However, if the air is too humid, there is less opportunity for the air that comes out of the mouth to evaporate, thus reducing the effectiveness of this mechanism.
• Surface Temperature: Urban areas are comprised of pavement and concrete, which both absorb and reflect heat back into the environment, creating "hot spots" on the surface for paws, as well as increasing the overall temperature of the surrounding area.
• Lack of Shade/ Ventilation: When an animal is left in a vehicle without adequate ventilation, it can rapidly become overheated. Even if left outside, if there is no adequate shade, the animal can still become overheated.
• Pet Characteristics: Some breeds of animals are more susceptible to heat related issues due to either breed characteristics (e.g., brachycephalic breeds, such as Bulldogs and Pugs) or coat type (e.g., thick coated animals).
• Move your dog to a cooler area: Move your dog to a cooler location (preferably one with air conditioning) or to a shaded area.
• Cool your dog down slowly: Apply cool (not cold) water to your dog's body, using damp towels or cloths to apply to areas that tend to trap heat (paw pads, belly, neck). Do not use ice-cold water because rapid cooling may lead to shock.
• Give your dog small amounts of water: Encourage your dog to drink small amounts of water; do not force large volumes of water on your dog.
• Take your dog's temperature: Take your dog's rectal temperature to determine how high his or her internal temperature has risen. A temperature of 40°C (104°F) or higher indicates heatstroke.
• Contact a Veterinarian Immediately: Seek immediate veterinary attention. Heatstroke is a medical emergency that requires urgent treatment, including IV fluids, oxygen therapy and monitoring of organ function.
Dr Sarah, a veterinarian at Modern Veterinary Hospital Dubai, emphasizes that "the key to treating heatstroke is rapid diagnosis and treatment. At Modern Vet in Dubai, we provide state-of-the-art cooling techniques and critical care to stabilize patients. It is essential to seek veterinary care immediately if your pet is displaying signs of extreme distress—minutes count". http://www.modernvet.com/
The risk of heat stroke increases with certain circumstances:
• Leaving pets in a car that has been exposed to the sun even for a brief time. The temperature inside a vehicle can increase to potentially lethal temperatures in as little as one minute.
• Engaging pets in strenuous physical activity at the peak hours of the day, or over an extended period of time in extreme heat. A cooler time to take a walk is early morning or later in the day.
• Maintaining pets in outdoor areas with no shade, water, or ventilation.
• Failing to provide adequate hydration to pets who have been physically active or are exposed to excessive heat.
• Puppies, older animals, obese pets, and pets bred to be sensitive to heat should receive additional protection from the effects of heat.
• Maintain a constant supply of clean water both indoors and outdoors.
• Secure shaded areas for pets to rest in, and avoid exposing them to direct sunlight.
• Restrict vigorous exercise to cooler times of the year.
• Consider using a cooling pad or fan to keep your pets cool while they are indoors.
• Do not allow pets to be left unattended in vehicles or other enclosed spaces.
• Regularly inspect for signs of distress in pets that may be susceptible to heat-related illnesses.
While veterinarians stress the importance of preparation, they also emphasize the importance of preventing heat related illness. Regional experts explain that "Heatstroke is not simply being hot, it is an inflammatory response that is reversed through the use of specific treatment modalities." Facilities prepared to handle emergency situations are equipped to administer life saving treatments such as plasma transfusions and anti-seizure medications necessary in hot climates.
In extremely warm countries, extreme heat can kill dogs and cats faster than anywhere else in the world, because their natural defences are no match for the extreme climate conditions. Therefore, as an owner, you have to be very aware of your dog's and cat's well-being. To prevent this from happening to you and your pets, it is essential to understand the symptoms, administer first aid when needed and take action to prevent heat related illnesses. If there is ever an emergency with your pet, then seek treatment at an animal hospital like Modern Vet. Taking preventative measures for your pets will ultimately save their lives.
