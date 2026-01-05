Heatstroke in Dogs and Cats: Why It’s More Dangerous in Hot Countries

Symptoms of Heatstroke in Dogs and Cats

Promptly recognizing the early warning signs for this potentially life-threatening condition is critical to your ability to save your pet's life. The symptoms will generally occur rapidly and can be indicative of:

• A rapid rate of breathing/panting (canines)

• The animal's body temperature is high.

• The animal drools excessively or foams at the mouth.

• The color of the gums appears bright red or blue.

• Lethargy, weakness, or the inability to stand.

• Confusion/disorientation.

• The vomiting/diarrhea;

• Loss of consciousness/convulsions (very severe cases).

In cats, you may see the symptoms as described above; however, the cat may not show as many overt symptoms such as rapid breathing, lethargy, and unresponsive behavior, because cats do not pant. All heat related distress in animals needs to be addressed immediately.

Why Hot Countries Increase Heatstroke Danger

In addition to the risks described above, many countries with very hot weather, e.g., the UAE, also have some unique hazards for dogs and other pets:

• Ambient Temperature: The ambient temperature in these countries can be quite high during the summer months (often higher than 40°C), causing an animal's normal cooling mechanisms to fail.

• Humidity: Animals will cool themselves through panting. However, if the air is too humid, there is less opportunity for the air that comes out of the mouth to evaporate, thus reducing the effectiveness of this mechanism.

• Surface Temperature: Urban areas are comprised of pavement and concrete, which both absorb and reflect heat back into the environment, creating "hot spots" on the surface for paws, as well as increasing the overall temperature of the surrounding area.

• Lack of Shade/ Ventilation: When an animal is left in a vehicle without adequate ventilation, it can rapidly become overheated. Even if left outside, if there is no adequate shade, the animal can still become overheated.

• Pet Characteristics: Some breeds of animals are more susceptible to heat related issues due to either breed characteristics (e.g., brachycephalic breeds, such as Bulldogs and Pugs) or coat type (e.g., thick coated animals).

Emergency Treatment Steps for Heatstroke

• Move your dog to a cooler area: Move your dog to a cooler location (preferably one with air conditioning) or to a shaded area.

• Cool your dog down slowly: Apply cool (not cold) water to your dog's body, using damp towels or cloths to apply to areas that tend to trap heat (paw pads, belly, neck). Do not use ice-cold water because rapid cooling may lead to shock.

• Give your dog small amounts of water: Encourage your dog to drink small amounts of water; do not force large volumes of water on your dog.

• Take your dog's temperature: Take your dog's rectal temperature to determine how high his or her internal temperature has risen. A temperature of 40°C (104°F) or higher indicates heatstroke.

• Contact a Veterinarian Immediately: Seek immediate veterinary attention. Heatstroke is a medical emergency that requires urgent treatment, including IV fluids, oxygen therapy and monitoring of organ function.

Dr Sarah, a veterinarian at Modern Veterinary Hospital Dubai, emphasizes that "the key to treating heatstroke is rapid diagnosis and treatment. At Modern Vet in Dubai, we provide state-of-the-art cooling techniques and critical care to stabilize patients. It is essential to seek veterinary care immediately if your pet is displaying signs of extreme distress—minutes count". http://www.modernvet.com/

