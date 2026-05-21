Manipur Hostage Crisis: Protests Ensue Across Multiple Districts as 20 Kuki-Zo and Naga Hostages Still Held Captive

In the hours that followed the fatal ambush on three Kuki-Zo church leaders that took place on May 13, 2026, rising tensions between the Kuki-Zo and Naga community members resulted in mass abductions happening across both sides. Around 38 people were abducted and held hostage by armed militias in the Kangpokpi and Senapati districts after the attack. On Friday morning, 15th of May, 14 captives from both sides were released after a day-long stand-off.

However, both the Kuki-Zo and the Nagas claim that the whereabouts of some of their community members who were abducted still remain uncertain. While the Nagas claim that six of their men are still held captive by Kuki-Zo armed groups, the Kuki Inpi Manipur (the community’s apex authority) assert that all Naga hostages have been released. Additionally, the Kuki Inpi alleged that 14 people of their community, amongst which three are students, are still missing.

Security forces have intensified search operations in the interior hill ranges of Kangpokpi district to trace the missing persons. Police said combing operations are underway in the areas surrounding Leilon Vaiphei, Songtun, Khunkho, and P Molding villages, with sniffer dogs also deployed to assist in the rescue effort.

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On Wednesday 20th May, 2026, thousands of protesters from both the Kuki-Zo and Naga communities staged sit-in protests and rallies across multiple districts in Manipur.

In response to the missing Naga men, thousands of women across Naga-inhabited districts have staged a sit-in protest demanding for the immediate and safe release of the hostages. The demonstrations were held in Senapati, Ukhrul, Tamenglong, Chandel and Noney districts of the state, with protesters shouting slogans against abductions and demanding the Centre to intervene swiftly into this matter to secure the release of the hostages.

At the Senapati protest site, Naga Women’s Union president Priscilla Thiumai, addressing Prime Minister Modi, pushed him to take action in this matter. “We want to send a clear message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that his government must give justice and bring back the hostages at the earliest without any harm,” she said.

Calling for an immediate action against those responsible for the abductions, Thiumai further called for the repeal of the 2008 Suspension of Operations (SoO) — a tri-party ceasefire pact between the Union Government, Manipur state government, and insurgent groups which aims to halt violence and initiate political dialogues.

See also: “She Never Fully Recovered”: Kuki Woman Dies After Being Gang-Raped During 2023 Manipur Violence; Almost Three Years Later, No Arrests

From the Kuki-Zo side, the Kuki Students’ Organizations (KSO) and the Kuki women’s union staged a parallel sit-in protest at Shangkai region in the state’s Ukhrul District. The protesters underscored the missing 14 Kuki-Zo persons, while simultaneously raising their voice against the 'systematic atrocities’ that were taking place against their community and urging for an end for the same.

Mercy Khongsai, President of the KSO-Ukhrul, stated that the protests have ensued as a result of the mounting frustrations and continuous injustice against the Kuki-Zo community. “Today we sit here not because we are weak, but because we are tired of injustice, tired of silence and tired of watching our people suffer while the world looks away,” she said.

Addressing the situation, Manipur's chief minister Yumnam Khemchand has urged the community leaders to encourage the youths to shun violence, while simultaneously calling for "disarming people with firearms in all parts of the state” to maintain peace and stability.