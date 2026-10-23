Gary Howe’s Photography Journey: Wildlife, First Light and the Art of Staying Invisible

The Wildlife Bug

Growing up in southern Africa put a different subject in front of him. "You can't help but have an appreciation of nature, the environment, wildlife," Howe said, "and whether that's wild animals who are frankly totally unpredictable, in a way that you can't necessarily anticipate. So every one of those experiences is different."

That unpredictability became the hook. "The real bug for me was wildlife photography," he said, "and the ability to capture these magnificent animals in their natural habitat." It also sets the working conditions, which are unforgiving. There is no time to work out settings once a scene opens up, so the thinking has to be done in advance.

He is candid that this runs against his own grain. "In a world where time seems to move more quickly, I would say I'm more impatient than patient," he said. Wildlife photography is, among other things, a way of finding that out about yourself.

The Invisible Line

Ask Howe what distinguishes his photography and he does not talk about equipment or subject. He talks about staying out of the way.

"My job is to be invisible," he said, "and to capture what's out there and what's happening around me in a way that doesn't disturb the natural environment in one form or another." He chooses the place, and he chooses "some of the subjects that I think are important and interesting to try and capture." Past that point his ambition is subtraction: he wants the animal photographed as it already was, "without much of my fingerprints to be seen around them."

Asked to describe his work to a stranger without a single technical term, he answered in one line. "It's capturing the moment in a way that is unaffected by my presence," Howe said.

"That invisible line is an important part of what I think is distinctive," he said. "You want to do it as an observer, not as a participant."

Almost nothing he shoots is staged, and he said so without disparaging the alternative. "I think other people have done phenomenal jobs creating scenes which are quite amazing," he said. "That's not something that I do."

Two of those other people he names as influences. One is Peter Beard, whose work he called "a mix of people and wildlife and sort of wild environments, somewhat bohemian in many respects." Beard also supplies his oldest regret. Newly arrived in the United States in the early 1990s, Howe saw a Beard print in a gallery, priced within reach, and talked himself out of it. He went back a week later. Someone else had bought it. The other is David Yarrow, admired precisely for the thing Howe does not do. "He curates his scenes," Howe said, "but just the way he does it is in my mind very unique, and very smart in terms of how he draws you into it."

The Craft: Light First, Gear Second

For anything that moves quickly, Howe shoots Canon, and has followed the system through every generation of it. "I've gone through the Canon evolution from film to DSLR to mirrorless," he said, and he upgrades bodies every few years to take the benefit of what has been engineered into them, from eye detection to image stabilization. More recently he added a Hasselblad, "the Ferrari of cameras" in his description, for a newer set of interests in cityscape and landscape work.

He resists the language of the photo shoot. "I don't really think of setting up per se," Howe said. "I set up more timing, environment, backdrop." In practice that means place, hour, and light, and the hour is almost always early. "Early morning in my mind is always the best, because the debris of the day hasn't necessarily yet gone through the environment. So it's all fresh, it's all clear. You've got dewdrops. You've got sun coming up slowly." The light will not wait: shoot at one moment, and "15 minutes later the light has sort of evolved and changed."

Light is the discipline he rates above the others. "If you get the light wrong, what looked like a great scene doesn't look nearly as good as what you saw through your eye," he said. "But if you get the light right, it's phenomenal."

He edits his own work in Lightroom and calls himself "a very amateur user of it," which undersells a clear philosophy. "You don't want to change the character of the photograph," Howe said. "I want it to be, call it, 90% a representation of what we took, and maybe 10% sort of clean up." Cropping he treats as the genuinely creative part of editing, a way to draw attention to something in a scene he had not fully appreciated at the time.

On artificial intelligence he is measured. He uses it for light post-production, and has seen generative work that impresses him without persuading him. "Not sure I necessarily subscribe to that personally," he said, before adding the caveat of someone who watches technology closely: ask again in six or 12 months and the answer may be different.

Where the Attention Has Moved

Cityscape and landscape work is the newest part of his photography, and it grew out of pictures taken in Cape Town and in Venice. Both taught him more than he expected at the time, and both are pushing him toward something longer: a project of photographing cities at first light to work out what each one gives a camera that no other place does.