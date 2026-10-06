The Economist Praising "Poor" India's Wildlife Conservation Sparks Backlash: Assam CM, Senior Journalists Label Newspaper as "Racist" and "Colonial"

THE ECONOMIST’S Article, “How India saved its tigers—and lions and rhinos and elephants,” has come under heavy fire from netizens across social media platforms, over the alleged use of a racist analogy. The article, published on October 4, 2026, was part of its column named “Ashoka”, and noted the sustainable efforts by the Indian government and civil society groups to foster the conservation and preservation of wildlife in the country.

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However, despite the article celebrating India’s successes in managing its wildlife, the netizens and users have been vocal against it. The inherent “colonial”, "supremacist" and "racist" tonality has been flagged by social media users. Even Chief Minister of Assam, Hemant Biswa Sarma, criticized the write-up for its “racist” mentality.

How did People React to the Article on Social Media ?

Several notable personalities have widely flagged—what they call—the "problematic content” of the article. The main point of contention is the phrase, “It is extraordinary that India, still a relatively poor country,”—which carries an inherent colonial mentality according to the critics.

Assam CM, Himanta Biswa Sarma, took to X, and wrote, “Bringing down rhino poaching to ZERO and eliminating poachers is way more easier than bringing down the inherent racist mentality of the relics of the Colonial empire. But in Assam, we never say never…”

Smita Prakash—Editor at Asian News International (ANI)—also expressed her discontent with the article. Taking a jibe at The Economist, Smita Prakash wrote, “Stay classy The Economist. We always expect the first line about India to be about its poverty. Never disappoint us on that score, okay?”

Drawing some attention to the strength of policy and culture in India, Professor Shamika Ravi—Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM)—wrote about the civilizational roots of India. “It’s not selflessness. It is policy. Institutions. State capacity. And above all, civilizational tradition of living with nature. Conservation is not a luxury of the rich! Many of today’s wealthy nations have themselves experienced substantial native-species extinctions.”

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However, the criticisms were not always on lighter notes. The Economist also drew sharp criticisms for its alleged colonial mentality. “It is extraordinary that British Empire became extinct long time ago yet the Economist cannot get rid of old colonial tropes. Maybe The Economist does not know imperialism isn’t cool anymore,” wrote Sunanda Vashisht—writer, political commentator and columnist.

What did the Article at The Economist Say About India’s Wildlife ?

The article, “How India saved its tigers—and lions and rhinos and elephants,” was published on October 4, 2026. It detailed the credible efforts undertaken by the Indian government to instill a sustainable approach at wildlife conservation. It drew a chronological description of the wildlife crisis in India—particularly in the 1970s—to the present-day situation, where India is actively exporting tigers to Cambodia.

While noting the reasons for such a success, the article talks of India’s deep rooted public sentiment towards its animals; the historical trend among India’s leaders to protect animals; and thirdly, its wildlife conservation policy design.

It also notes the examples of Assam and Gujarat in successfully managing and conserving its wildlife through effective policy measures.