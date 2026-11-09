Diwali firecracker injuries: 60 patients reported at Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital in Hyderabad

AS DIWALI CELEBRATIONS in India came to an end, the situation turned sour for more than 30 families in Hyderabad. On Monday, November 9, 2026, just a day after the Diwali celebrations, many patients rushed to Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital in Hyderabad as their loved ones sustained eye injuries from bursting crackers. As per reports by The New Indian Express (TNIE), around 60 patients came to the government-run hospital for treatment.

The earlier reported number of patients was 32, but the numbers are rising. While the festival started with joy and happiness, it turned out to be a nightmare for many families. Many injured people were children who are undergoing treatment to save their eyesight. The situation is also bad in Delhi, with pollution standing at 663 at 8 am. At 1:31 am, the situation was at its peak, touching 1,331 AQI.