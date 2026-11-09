Diwali firecracker injuries: 60 patients reported at Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital in Hyderabad

AI generated summary, newsroom-reviewed
AS DIWALI CELEBRATIONS in India came to an end, the situation turned sour for more than 30 families in Hyderabad. On Monday, November 9, 2026, just a day after the Diwali celebrations, many patients rushed to Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital in Hyderabad as their loved ones sustained eye injuries from bursting crackers. As per reports by The New Indian Express (TNIE), around 60 patients came to the government-run hospital for treatment.
The earlier reported number of patients was 32, but the numbers are rising. While the festival started with joy and happiness, it turned out to be a nightmare for many families. Many injured people were children who are undergoing treatment to save their eyesight. The situation is also bad in Delhi, with pollution standing at 663 at 8 am. At 1:31 am, the situation was at its peak, touching 1,331 AQI.
Following the Diwali celebrations, many suffered injuries because of firecrackers bursting across India during celebrations of the biggest festival in India. TNIE reported that around 60 people sustained injuries and reported to Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital. Among these, 10 were admitted to the inpatient ward for further treatment, and eight of them were being prepared for eye surgery. Among these eight patients, three are children while five are adults.
The remaining patients are being treated in the outpatient wing of the hospital. All of these patients will come for follow-up checkups to prevent unforeseen situations. The hospital authorities have said that two of the cases are suspected to be very severe; however, it is yet to be determined how bad the injuries are. A meeting has also been held to determine the conditions of the patients and find the best course of further treatment.
As per some reports, hospital authorities have said that one severely injured patient has completely lost eyesight in one of his eyes. Other than Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital, many other patients are getting treated in other hospitals. A large number of people who got injured during Diwali celebrations are being treated in the outpatient wings of LV Prasad Eye Institute, Gandhi Hospital and Osmania General Hospital.
Dr Mohammad Ibrahim, the resident medical officer of Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital, told ANI that people should make sure that children are supervised when bursting crackers. “Please make sure that children do not burst firecrackers in the absence of elders, because most of the cases coming are of Children.”
Ibrahim urged people not to burst crackers in open spaces and to carry a water bucket with them for safety. He further told people that instead of doing home treatments, if anyone gets injured because of crackers, they should wash the eye with clean water immediately and rush the patient to a nearby hospital for proper treatment.
AIMIM MLA from Nampally, Majid Hussain, visited the hospital and said that this year had seen a surge in the number of cases compared to last year. Further details about the patients and the severity of the injuries are awaited.
[Rh/VP/RS]
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