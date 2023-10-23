Dussehra Tips for Patients With Breathing Problems

Prioritise Indoor Air Quality

Indoor air quality can have a substantial impact on lung health. Make sure your living and working spaces are well-ventilated and free from pollutants. Common indoor air pollutants, such as tobacco smoke, mold, dust mites, and volatile organic compounds (VOCs), can irritate the respiratory system and exacerbate conditions like asthma. Using air purifiers and avoiding smoking indoors are essential steps to safeguard your lung health.

Practice Deep Breathing Exercises

Deep breathing exercises promote lung expansion and strengthen the diaphragm, the primary muscle responsible for breathing. Techniques like diaphragmatic breathing, pursed-lip breathing, and yoga-inspired pranayama can help improve lung function and reduce shortness of breath. These exercises are especially beneficial for individuals with chronic respiratory conditions.

Stay Hydrated

Proper hydration is crucial for maintaining the thin layer of mucus that lines the respiratory tract. This layer helps trap airborne particles and prevents infections. When you're well-hydrated, your body can effectively produce and maintain this protective mucus layer. Aim to drink plenty of water throughout the day to support optimal lung health.