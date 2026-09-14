Democracy Meatballs: Why IKEA is the Place for Swedes Abroad to Vote

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

By Nina Hillenberg, Senior Lecturer, Design, Torrens University Australia



For most Australians and New Zealanders, IKEA is where you go for a BILLY bookcase, Swedish meatballs and a trolley full of purchases you never intended to make.

But in the lead-up to Sweden’s election on September 13 2026, some IKEA stores have taken on an unexpected new role. In Brisbane, Adelaide and Auckland – alongside Hyderabad, India – Swedish citizens were invited to cast their votes inside the furniture giant’s blue-and-yellow stores.

The Swedish Election Authority expanded the number of overseas voting locations for the 2026 election from around 266 locations in 2022 to approximately 290 worldwide.

In some places, this meant temporary voting locations at IKEA stores.

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At home abroad

At one level, using IKEA makes perfect practical sense. The stores are easy to find, centrally located and familiar to many Swedish expatriates. But convenience is not the only factor.

IKEA is closely associated with “home” for many Swedes.

The first IKEA store opened in Älmhult, Sweden, in 1958. The first IKEA outside of Sweden opened in Norway in 1963, and the company reached Australia by 1975. There are now over 500 stores in more than 60 countries.

For decades, IKEA has exported not just furniture but a particular image of Sweden. Walk through one of its stores anywhere in the world and you encounter Swedish names, Swedish colours, Swedish food and a carefully curated vision of Scandinavian life.

For migrants, IKEA often functions as a small, familiar piece of home, with a food market stocked with lingonberry jam, crispbread and cinnamon buns.

IKEA is also one of Sweden’s most powerful cultural exports. The company projects values commonly associated with the country: practicality, affordability, simplicity, functionality and an emphasis on everyday life.

Sweden’s national brand strategy explicitly names IKEA – alongside the Swedish flag, ABBA and the Nobel Prize – as one of the country’s most recognisable assets for building international distinctiveness.

It is a form of symbiosis: IKEA borrows credibility from “Swedishness” to sell furniture, while the government borrows IKEA’s global reach and warmth to sell the country.

Of course, IKEA does not represent all of Sweden. Modern Sweden is more diverse and complex than any corporate brand can capture. Yet it has become difficult to separate international perceptions of Sweden from the image IKEA has spent decades cultivating.

When a shop becomes civic space

Embassies and consulates are official spaces, representing the government and the authority of the state. IKEA stores are commercial spaces designed for shopping.

Yet for a brief period during the election campaign, those two worlds overlap, with IKEA becoming a destination to connect with other Swedes over the ballot box while passing the food hall.

That transformation speaks to the unusual position IKEA occupies in Swedish life abroad: an unofficial community hub, a repository of memories and a reminder of cultural identity.

The image of citizens voting beside showrooms and food courts also reflects a broader reality of modern migration. For people living far from home, national identity is not always maintained through formal institutions. Sometimes it is sustained through familiar brands, shared rituals and gathering in places that remind them of home.

And IKEA isn’t the only atypical space Swedes could vote in this election. Polling booths were held at a variety of locations, including Business Sweden in Bangalore and Taipei; the Swedish School in London; and the American Swedish Historical Museum in Philadelphia.

These voting booths form a pattern.

Business Sweden is the country’s trade and investment arm. Choosing their offices as polling sites quietly reinforces the idea of Sweden as a commercial, outward-facing partner rather than a purely diplomatic one.

The Swedish School in London ties voting to education and community continuity, the institutions that keep expatriate identity alive across generations.

The American Swedish Historical Museum in Philadelphia, one of the oldest Swedish-American cultural institutions, links the vote to heritage and long-settled diaspora communities rather than recent migration.

IKEA has no historical or institutional claim to “Swedishness” – it’s a retailer – yet its everyday visibility now rivals, and in some cities exceeds, that of the older cultural institutions.

Taken together, the venues suggest Sweden’s electoral authorities are pragmatically going wherever expatriate Swedes already gather – trade offices, schools, museums and, increasingly, wherever the flat-pack furniture is sold.

Democratic design meets democracy

When IKEA New Zealand promoted voting at its Auckland store, it leaned into the symbolism. A social media post described the initiative as “Democratic Design meeting actual democracy”.

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That phrase captures why the arrangement feels so appropriate.

“Democratic design” is one of IKEA’s core concepts, the idea that well-designed products should be accessible and affordable for as many people as possible.

Voting is built on a similar principle: that participation should be open and accessible to all citizens.

Of course, IKEA’s version of democracy involves flat-pack furniture rather than ballot papers. But by hosting a polling station, the company briefly became something more than a retailer. It became a place where one of Sweden’s most important democratic traditions could be exercised thousands of kilometres from home.

While Australians are accustomed to picking up a democracy sausage, this year Swedes in Australia and New Zealand perhaps enjoyed post-vote democracy meatballs.

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