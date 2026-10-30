In Albania, rural youth are campaigning to solve local environmental problems

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GV: How did your participation in the project impact your organization’s beneficiaries and the community that you serve? Please provide examples.

DC: For the young participants, the project turned social media from an entertainment tool into a tool for action. Forty-four young people learned to document environmental problems and communicate them publicly.“I had never seen the use of social media from this perspective. Now, I have a different approach to the posts I can make,” said Igli, one of the young people who joined the training and field activity.For the community, the Digital Picnics made the pollution visible: everyone had the chance to see the waste accumulated along the river in videos and posts, and hundreds of people engaged with our content online.The petition gave residents and supporters a simple way to take a stand, and 506 people signed it online. The materials now form a public archive of evidence that the community can use in future discussions with local authorities.

GV: How has your own knowledge, awareness, and experience with digital democracy and civic space changed, thanks to your participation in the project?

DC: Through Digital Sparks, we came to understand digital democracy more broadly: using technology to document facts, mobilize people, and demand accountability from institutions.We learned how evidence, whether a video, a poster, or a signature, gives citizens credibility when they address public authorities.We also gained practical experience in campaign planning, content strategy, moderating online comments, using Instagram and TikTok analytics, and digital safety and ethics, including the protection of young participants and personal data.As a team, this project taught us how to turn this knowledge into youth-led digital civic action.

GV: What are the most valuable lessons and experiences you are taking away from this project?

DC: One of the most valuable lessons is that in the digital era, young people need little technical equipment, but much more mentoring and guidance to lead them towards becoming responsible citizens who make demands and engage in concrete action to be part of decision-making. Their phones and creativity are enough when they have a clear purpose and guidance.Second, an informal and enjoyable format like the Digital Picnic lowers barriers to participation and attracts young people, including girls and those from marginalized groups or low-income families.Images and facts are more persuasive to institutions than complaints, but this experience taught us that flexibility is essential. Choosing Change.org instead of Google Forms for the petition taught us to adapt tools to the audience.Finally, institutional change and engagement take time, and follow-up is as important as mobilization.

GV: What comes next? How will you apply the learning and digital capacity you have built in your future work and within your community?

DC: Qendra KAZUS has started implementing another project in which part of the knowledge gained is being applied. The use of social media by young people as a powerful mechanism to raise their voice and demand more engagement and responsibility from institutions is this time focused on cultural heritage.What remains essential for us is identifying a completely different approach to young people, through the channels and platforms where they spend a considerable part of their time and focus their communication.It is worth stressing that finding a meeting point with young people, through a method that is interesting to them, is of particular importance. We have managed to involve them by showing that social media can also be used as a healthy mechanism that achieves results for their demands.

[Wc/GS]

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