Israel has voted, but what comes next? Dissecting a messy ballot and coalition‑building process

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Netanyahu’s far-right coalition partners fared worse than expected, too. In part, this was due to “wasted votes” going to a new far-right party that failed to make it above the 3.25% of the national vote needed to be represented in parliament. Also, Likud drew some voters away from these far-right parties who had voted for them in the last election.

What drove the Arab parties’ surprise showing?

The performance of the Arab majority parties – the more secular and left-wing Joint List and the more religious and conservative United Arab List – is very important.

Combined, they currently look to have increased their representation by nine seats, bringing their total to 19, a historic high for them.

The reason for that is the massive turnout of Arab voters – much higher than the last election. But also, a less noticed trend is the increase in Jewish votes that those parties received. It is important to note that these are Arab-majority parties, not simply Arab parties.

Aside from Netanyahu, it was also a disappointing result for the main opposition party, Yashar; its leader, Gadi Eisenkot; and the anti-Netanyahu Change Bloc it was part of. The preelection polls suggested that the Zionist opposition bloc would do slightly better than the ruling coalition bloc.

But Yashar ended up with over 200,000 fewer votes than Likud, winning a projected 21 seats compared to Likud’s 26, and the “Change Bloc” is heading to 48 seats, far short of a parliamentary majority.

Ultimately, what is clear is that the Israeli public remains deeply divided. And the fact that there is still a good chance that Netanyahu will emerge as prime minister is remarkable given that many observers had already written his political obituary after the Oct. 7 attack.

Was the vote a referendum on Netanyahu?

Certainly many saw this as a referendum on Netanyahu, Israel’s longest-serving prime minister.

For his supporters, Netanyahu is the only person to be trusted with Israel’s security, especially given the threat from Iran. They credit him for weakening – albeit not defeating – the two non-state actors that most threaten Israeli security, Hezbollah and Hamas, and they praise him for ensuring President Donald Trump’s support for Israel.

But for those who voted against Netanyahu, the fact that he has refused to take any personal responsibility for the Oct. 7 security failure – amid reports that he had advance warning of a major planned Hamas attack – factored into his poor election showing, as did his government’s refusal to establish a state commission of inquiry to investigate the Oct. 7 security failings.

Many also blame Netanyahu for not prioritizing the release of the Israeli hostages held in Gaza and prolonging the war there. He is also held responsible by many for the precipitous decline in Israel’s international standing and for jeopardizing Israel’s crucial alliance with the United States.

But it was domestic issues, rather than external ones, that motivated many of those who voted for anti-Netanyahu parties. Many fear that democracy in Israel is under attack, and they particularly oppose the effort by Netanyahu’s government to weaken the power and independence of the Israeli judiciary, which sparked massive street protests in 2023. They also strongly resent that Netanyahu’s government has allowed ultra-Orthodox men to avoid military service, despite the Israeli military’s growing manpower shortage. And on a personal level, Netanyahu is widely perceived as self-serving and dishonest – he is still on trial for corruption.

Arab voters have other, more specific concerns that drove them to vote in record numbers, in addition to the Netanyahu government’s policies in Gaza and the West Bank, which they strongly oppose. Chief among them is the soaring rates of violent crime in their communities, which the government – particularly the far-right Itamar Ben-Gvir, who oversees the police – has done nothing to address, say his critics. More broadly, many Palestinian-Arab citizens of Israel fear that if the far-right parties remained in power, their civil rights would be under threat.

What should we expect next?

The key thing to underline is what happens on election day in Israel is just the first stage in the process of forming a new government. Since no party ever receives a majority of seats in the parliament, what really matters is what happens after the election when the coalition building begins. This can take weeks, if not longer.

The party with the largest number of seats typically gets the first chance to assemble a governing coalition, but not always. Israel’s president, Isaac Herzog, will choose who gets the first chance to form a government based on who is most likely to succeed.