A No-Nonsense Guide to Choosing Your First Latex Catsuit

When recommending dressing aids to a novice user I usually advise going with a silicone lubricant, which smoothes the latex, has a shiny appearance, and typically provides a better wearing experience overall.

The second most common fear novice users have is sizing, which matters because unlike spandex or other textile materials, latex has less stretch (and recovery).Sizing is so very important, because if you choose too small then you will either rip, or painfully restrict movement; too big and you will likely ruin some of the polished looking "liquid look" latex catsuits have to offer.

The majority of reputable latex companies create a latex size chart, and some even have custom order forms. Custom sizing will generally cost more, but it could really help with comfort and look especially for first time purchasing. Generally, if your catsuit fits you correctly, then it will fit closely and snug to your body without cutting off blood circulation or create bulges. Ideally, a well fitted catsuit would give you that fit and look that most of us hope for, the second-skin seamlessness.

Aside from the basic wearing and keeping of latex catsuit, there is another aspect of latex care for novices as well. Latex is a sensitive material and requires some care to keep it in good form. After wearing the catsuit, you will want to gently wash the suit in lukewarm water and a mild soap, and allow it to completely dry before storing it. Once the suit is dry, a light dusting of talc or a thin layer of silicone polish will help to keep the material from sticking together in addition to providing some long-term protection from degradation. Latex materials should always be stored away from sunlight and heat because UV rays and excess heat will deteriorate itself, therefore latex will always degrade over time regardless of care.

It may sound intimidating at first, however, once you settled in the rhythm of washing and care of your latex will become instinctive over time.When it comes to style, latex catsuits can be more styling options than most people think. While the original look is unapologetically bold, latex catsuits also can be toned down and styled with other fashion pieces for more casual and indeed chic options. For instance, a catsuit worn under a long blazer or oversized jacket generates a contemporary streetwear aesthetic; a catsuit worn with chunky boots usually builds a punky attire, whereas a catsuit worn with heels can almost instantly elevate the catsuit into a high-glam fashion statement. Some individuals who are new to a latex catsuit will ask if they can wear their catsuit for a specific themed party or event, to establish their confidence in the catsuit as they want to, in their time wearing it out.

There is also the 'head' space of wearing latex; something is empowering about slipping into a catsuit that hugs and smiles and casts light off of your curves in a 'futuristic' shininess. Quite often, new owners find that once they have made it through their self-consciousness of the putting on of latex, they will then also find their confidence, a confidence that they have not experienced with anything else they have worn. The experience of wearing a second skin, there is something special there; whether you are working into a nightlife situation (party) situation, engaging in cosplay, or you are dressing in a manner that makes you feel great, in a latex catsuit you are getting a rich experience as much as an outfit.

There are a couple of practical things that will enhance your experience of wearing a latex catuit for the first time.Usually, it is just making sure you have enough time to put it on, as when you feel under the pressure of a deadline, your chances of having a bad experience go through the roof, and you could end up damaging the garment, even at the very first wear. Check with are your fingernails smooth, or if you think the put on is going to tear the latex wear gloves, it is much better to wear gloves than to rip the catsuit. Use as much lube around the tight areas, shoulders, hips, and ankles, basically as much lube is needed to get you in! And remember, when you are in the suit, latex does not breathe like regular fabric, and you can get hot so make sure you drink and take breaks when able.