From Giant Pink Parades to Phallus-Shaped Candy: Inside Japan’s Wild Kanamara Matsuri Also Known as the ‘Penis Festival’

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Every year, Japan celebrates an unusual festival that grabs global attention in Kawasaki — and yes, it features a giant penis. This annually celebrated event is called the Kanamara Matsuri, widely known as the “Penis Festival.” It takes place every April, with the main parade held on the first Sunday of the month — which fell on April 5 in 2026.
Every year, thousands gather in Kawasaki, located about 30 minutes south of Tokyo, to witness this one-of-a-kind event. The celebrations include a lively Mikoshi parade, where three large phallus-shaped portable shrines are carried through the streets, creating a spectacle that draws both locals and international tourists.
The festival, first held in 1969, has grown into a major cultural event with around 50,000 attendees each year. While it may appear humorous or shocking at first glance, the festival has a deeper purpose and meaning. It is meant to honour fertility and promote awareness about sexually transmitted diseases (STDs). Various themed items, including lollipops, hats, candies, and other memorabilia, are sold throughout the festival, and the proceeds are reportedly donated to HIV research.
The event takes place at the historic Kanayama Shrine, which dates back to around 698 CE. The shrine features a statue of a giant steel phallus, which serves as a central symbol and inspiration for the festival. Today, the Kanamara Matsuri is considered one of Japan’s most crowded and talked-about spring festivals.
Worshippers are seen dressed in vibrant attire, carrying these portable shrines through the streets with enthusiasm. A giant bright pink structure often becomes the highlight of many stories and photographs. Visitors and tourists attending the festival with enthusiasm enjoy the lively atmosphere, along with phallus-shaped sweets and themed souvenirs.
The atmosphere of the festival is vibrant, filled with food stalls, celebrations, and an inclusive environment that attracts people from around the world. According to legend, the origins of the festival trace back to the Edo Period. In the story, a demon hid inside a woman and began biting off the genitals of her husbands. To defeat the demon, a blacksmith created an iron phallus, which broke the demon’s teeth and freed the woman.
While the roots of the festival are older, the modern version was revitalized in 1969 to celebrate this legend, which later became associated with the shrine. The iron symbol was enshrined as a protective object, and the shrine’s unique history offered people a space to pray for protection against STDs.
Historically, the shrine was also visited by sex workers, who prayed for protection from sexually transmitted infections. Over time, the festival evolved into a broader fertility celebration aimed at destigmatising sex and promoting sexual health awareness. Today, it continues to serve as a platform for spreading awareness about HIV and safe sexual practices.
Beyond its humour and spectacle, the Kanamara Matsuri carries significant cultural, historical, and social meaning. Tourists at the festival are often seen posting images of themselves eating phallus-shaped lollipops and posing for photographs with themed headbands and merchandise. Social media reactions to the festival range from shock to amusement, with many users laughing at the visuals and uniqueness of the event.
Many visitors say the vibe is surprisingly wholesome, with people laughing, celebrating, and embracing the uniqueness of the festival. One person wrote, “Very good idealia so incrediabilia,” while another asked about the experience, saying, “Tell me more about your experience in this event… Did it meet your expectations? Will you go again next year?” Others were amused by the bright pink colour of the large structure, adding to the festival’s viral appeal.
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